All Politician Wrongdoings Combined Cannot Reach Imran Khan’s Corruption Level: Fazl





JUI leader Fazlur Rehman (left) and Prime Minister Imran Khan (right) AFP / APPFazl say the PTI is a “party of thieves”. Imran Khan turns out to be true. “

ISLAMABAD: JUI chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Wednesday criticized Prime Minister Imran Khan over a report released by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and said that if the wrongdoings of all politicians were combined, they would still not be comparable to the level of corruption committed by Imran Khan.

Addressing a joint press conference with Party Chairman Pak Sarzameen (PSP) Mustafa Kamal, Fazl blasted Prime Minister Imran Khan for “bribery and concealment of foreign funding worth millions of dollars to the ECP “.

Fazl said the PTI is a “party of thieves” and that it is the only party that has introduced the culture of abuse into politics.

He added that speculation is circulating about the legislation for the elections of local bodies, but that the country must not only run in accordance with the Constitution, but decisions in the four provinces must also be made accordingly.

He said the Foreign Funding Review Panel report revealed everything about the ruling PTI, therefore, “what I had already predicted about Imran Khan turns out to be true.”

The head of JUI, who is also the head of the anti-government alliance Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), said that while Prime Minister Imran always spoke of ideal situations, “his practical life was contrary to his own ideal words”.

Responding to a question, Fazl said anyone who recorded the phone call from Pervaiz Rasheed and Maryam Nawaz “shouldn’t have done it because it is unfair to tap someone’s calls.”

On this occasion, PSP President Mustafa Kamal also seconded Fazl and declared that JUI and PSP are “on the same wavelength and the country must be run in accordance with the Constitution”.

“PTI is the only political party with an adequate donor base,” Prime Minister says welcoming ECP report

On the other hand, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed a report by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review panel, which allegedly revealed that the PTI failed to disclose millions of rupees to the ECP.

“The more our accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for the nation to see how the PTI is the only political party with an appropriate donor base based on appropriate political fundraising,” the prime minister said.

However, the prime minister also said he looked forward to seeing similar review reports from the ECP on the funding of two other major political parties PPP and PML-N.

Giving the reason for his request, the Prime Minister said: “This will allow the nation to see the difference between a [political] fundraising and extortion of money from crony capitalists and vested interests in exchange for favors at the expense of the nation. “

