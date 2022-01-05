PM skips Ferozepur rally after protesters block road, MHA declares ‘security breach’





PM Modi had been programmed to launch projects, address a rally

Prime Minister Modi had arrived in Punjab earlier on Wednesday, where he was due to lay the foundation stone for several development projects worth more than Rs 42,750 crore and address a rally in Ferozepur. The Prime Minister was to lay the foundation stone of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway, the four tracks of the Amritsar-Una section, the Mukerian-Talwara New Broad Gauge railway line, the satellite center of the Post-Institute University of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Ferozepur, and two medical schools in Kapurthala and Hoshiarpur.

“I look forward to being among my sisters and brothers in Punjab today. During a program in Ferozepur, the foundation stone of development work worth Rs 42,750 crore would be laid, which will improve the quality of life of the population “, declared the Prime Minister. tweeted on Wednesday, ahead of his visit.

Trends “#GoBackModi” on Twitter ahead of Prime Minister’s visit to Punjab

Ahead of Prime Minister Modi’s first visit to the Punjab since announcing the removal of controversial farm laws, #GoBackModi is all the rage on Twitter.

Ahead of Modi’s visit, farmers and others protest the government’s response to farmers. Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, who has spearheaded the farmers’ agitation throughout the year in Delhi, also announced that he would protest the prime minister during his visit to the Punjab.

As political rallies in the election-linked state raise concerns, Health Minister OP Soni said on Tuesday: We are following central government guidelines. As they haven’t placed any restrictions on large gatherings yet, they will continue. However, I personally think that if we can close schools and colleges, we should not have large gatherings either.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thequint.com/punjab-elections/prime-minister-narendra-modi-visit-punjab-ferozepur The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos