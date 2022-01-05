Xi calls for efforts to ensure success of Beijing Winter Olympics





Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the National Speed ​​Skating Oval in Beijing, Jan. 4, 2022. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping visits the National Speed ​​Skating Oval in Beijing, Jan. 4, 2022. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for efforts to ensure the success of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games while recently inspecting preparations for the Games. With the opening of the Winter Olympics in just a month, Xi said China is confident in presenting “fantastic, extraordinary and excellent” Olympics and called for more efforts to host a “simple, safe and splendid” event. Xi visited the National Speed ​​Skating Ring, the main media center, the athletes’ village, the Games operations command center and an ice and snow sports training base on Tuesday, marking the 30-day countdown to the Games. This was his fifth inspection visit to the Beijing 2022 sites, after tours in January and February 2017, February 2019 and January 2021. The Beijing Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13. Read more: China ready to adopt green, inclusive, open and clean Winter Olympics Countdown to Beijing 2022: What did Xi Jinping say about the Olympics? 00:28 “Green, Inclusive, Open and Clean” Olympic Games During his visit to the National Speed ​​Skating Ring, Xi stressed the “green, inclusive, open and clean” principles in hosting the Games. He said the focus should be on the overall, low-carbon use of sites, whether new or refurbished. They should integrate multiple functions and be able to host sporting events, fitness activities, cultural and recreational activities, exhibitions and public welfare events, he said. The National Speed ​​Skating Oval, also known as the “Ribbon of Ice”, not only has world-class facilities, but is also the world leader in zero carbon ice making technology, a he declared. Xi also called for efforts to promote technology and contribute to the green transformation of China’s economic and social development. Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a winter sports training base in Beijing, Jan. 4, 2022. / Xinhua Chinese President Xi Jinping visits a winter sports training base in Beijing, Jan. 4, 2022. / Xinhua Beijing, the host city of the 2008 Summer Olympics, is on track to become the first city to host both the summer and winter editions of the Olympics. Beijing 2022 organizers have made every effort to make full use of the venues of the 2008 Olympic Games. For example, the iconic “Water Cube” swimming venue has become the “Ice Cube”, a leading curling venue. Xi encourages athletes to strive for excellence During his visit to the ice and snow sports training base, Xi urged Chinese athletes to strive for excellence in the upcoming Games. He inspected some high-tech training facilities like a wind tunnel and 6-DOF (six degrees of freedom) at the training base, learning how athletes train and recover from injuries using innovations. technological. “Only those who withstand the freezing cold can enjoy the scent of plum blossom,” Xi said, citing a poem to encourage athletes to cherish this precious opportunity after years of training for athletic excellence. 00:43 He visited an exhibition on the development of winter sports among ordinary Chinese, noting that the country has reached the goal of engaging 300 million people in winter sports. China should build on the fervor of the Beijing 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games to further promote the development of winter sports, he said. Xi also inspected COVID-19 prevention and control measures at the main media center and athlete village, describing the work as the “biggest test” for the Games.

