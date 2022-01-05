Modi forced to turn back after farmers block road in Punjab, Centreterms says “safety failure” – The New Indian Express





Express news service CHANDIGARH: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday canceled his visit to Ferozepur in Punjab where he was to lay the foundation stones for several projects worth over Rs 42,000 crore. Farmers blocked the road the Prime Minister was traveling on from Bathinda to Ferozepur. His cavalcade was blocked for 15 to 20 minutes on an overflight, about thirty kilometers from Hussainiwala near Ferozepur and had to turn back. The Home Office described the event as a “major security breach” and requested a detailed report from the state government. Sources said Modi landed at Bhaisiana Air Force station in Bathinda and was to visit the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala near Ferozepur in a helicopter. But due to rain and poor visibility, his helicopter could not take off. Modi waited about 20 minutes at the airport for the weather to clear up. As the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would travel by road and visit the memorial first, then lay the foundation stones for the projects and later address a rally. Security breach in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s convoy near Hussainiwala in Punjab in Ferozepur district. The PM’s convoy was stuck on an overflight for 15 to 20 minutes. pic.twitter.com/xU8Jx3h26n ANI (@ANI) January 5, 2022 Sources said that in Hussainiwala, near Ferozepur, farmers imposed a blockade. When the MP convoy reached an overflight, it stopped and was stuck there for 15-20 minutes because the road was blocked. Modis cavalcade and turned back and left for Bathinda. Prime Minister Modi left Bathinda by road after the security arrangements had been confirmed by the Punjab police. This was a major loophole in the Prime Minister’s security. His schedule and travel plan have been communicated well in advance to the government of Punjab, “said a senior official, adding that the state government was supposed to make the necessary logistics and security arrangements in addition to preparing a contingency plan. Upon learning of this security breach, the Home Office requested a detailed report from the state government and asked it to determine responsibility for the breach and take strict action. Farmers opposed Prime Minister Modis’ visit to the state. It was Modi’s first visit to the state in two years. Meanwhile, the national president of the BJP, JP Nadda, has criticized the government of Punjab. “Fearing a resounding defeat at the hands of the voters, the Congressional government in Punjab has tried all possible tricks to scuttle the prime minister,” Nadda tweeted. Former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh has called for President Rule to be imposed on the Punjab. “If you can’t secure your prime minister, what kind of government is it. The government should be removed from office and presidential rule imposed,” he said. Earlier, farmers arrested workers and BJP supporters who were going to attend the Prime Minister’s rally at two locations – near Amritsar at a toll plaza and near Taran Taran. The Saffron Party accused Punjab police of stopping buses that transported party members to the Prime Minister’s rally. Meanwhile, addressing the rally, former CM Amarinder Singh, BJP State President Ashwani Sharma, accused the state government of creating blockades and preventing BJP workers from reach the meeting place.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newindianexpress.com/nation/2022/jan/05/modi-forced-to-turn-back-after-farmers-block-road-in-punjab-centreterms-it-security-lapse-2403397.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos