January 6 committee seeks information from Sean Hannity – Deadline





UPDATE, 2:31 p.m. PT: The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol has released its letter requesting the cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

In the letter – which you can read here – they also included some of the texts from Hannah that he sent to then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and other allies of Donald Trump in the days before and after the riot at the Capitol complex. They show Hannity’s concerns over efforts by supporters of the president to challenge the electoral vote count on January 6.

On December 31, according to the committee, Hannity wrote to Meadows: “We cannot lose the entire WH council office. I do NOT see January 6th unfolding as it is told. After the 6th. [sic] He is expected to announce that he will lead the national effort to reform voting integrity. Go to Fl and watch Joe mess up every day. Stay engaged. When he speaks, people will listen.

In their letter to Hannity, the committee chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and his vice-chair, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), wrote: “Among other things, this text suggests that you had aware of concerns from the Office of President Trump’s White House Legal Counsel regarding the legality of the former President’s plans for January 6. These facts are directly relevant to our investigation.

Hannity has been an advocate for Trump and his team, and his close relationship with them has long been well known. But the texts shed light on the extent to which he offered his advice to the president’s team, as members of the Jan.6 committee say he took on the role of adviser or political agent.

On the evening of January 5, according to the committee, Hannity wrote: “I am very worried for the next 48 hours. In another text message sent on Jan. 5, Hannity wrote to Meadows: “Pence’s pressure. WH’s lawyer will be leaving. It was an apparent warning that White House lawyer Pat Cipollone would leave the administration if pressure was put on Vice President Mike Pence to reject the vote count on January 6. Pence didn’t.

Thompson and Cheney wrote that they had questions about what Hannity knew of the January 6 plans and why he thought there was a possibility of Cipollone leaving.

They wrote to Hannity: “It also emerges from other text messages that you may have had a direct conversation with President Trump on the evening of January 5 (and possibly at other times) regarding his planning for January 6th. Each of these unprivileged communications is directly related to our investigation.

Last month, Cheney revealed texts that Hannity and other Fox News figures sent to Meadows as the January 6 riots unfolded. They begged Meadows to force the president to make a statement to curb the attacks. “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity wrote to Meadows.

Later that afternoon, according to the committee, Hannity texted Meadows again, sharing with him media coverage of efforts by members of the Trump cabinet to remove the president from office under the 25th amendment. “We would like to ask you about any conversations you have had with Mr. Meadows or others about any effort to impeach the president under the 25th Amendment,” wrote Thompson and Cheney.

They also wrote that Hannah appeared to have “a detailed knowledge of President Trump’s state of mind in the days following the January 6 attack.”

“For example, you appear to have had a discussion with President Trump on January 10 that may have raised a number of specific concerns about his possible actions in the days leading up to the January 20 inauguration,” they wrote.

They quoted a text message that Hannity wrote to Meadows and another Trump ally, Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), in which the Fox News host wrote: “Guys, we have a clear path to land the plane in 9 days. He can no longer mention the elections. Never. I didn’t have a good call with him today. And worse, I don’t know what is left to do or say, and I don’t like not knowing if it’s really understood. Ideas ? “

They wrote that they were not seeking information from Hannity about his broadcasts or comments, but “factual information directly related to the events of January 6 and the attack on the institutions of our democracy.”

Hannity’s role in the Trump orbit has already crossed a line on the network. In 2018, when he spoke at a campaign rally ahead of the midterm elections, the network issued a rare reprimand.

Meanwhile, Trump canceled plans to hold a press conference on Thursday, the first anniversary of the siege on Capitol Hill, blaming the media and the Jan.6 Committee.

PREVIOUSLY: The House committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol plans to seek the voluntary cooperation of Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Committee member Representative Zoe Lofgren (D-CA) told CNN on Tuesday that the committee had dozens of texts Hannity had sent to then White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, “in her role of apparent political agent., indications of his communications with the president and others on strategy.

Lofgren said the committee was asking Hannity and it was not a subpoena.

“We asked him to cooperate with us as a witness to the facts out of patriotism, and we hope he responds because we have so much of this text and evidence indicating that he was outside of his role as a press person, acting as a political agent, ”Lofgren said.

During an appearance on MSNBC, Representative Adam Schiff (D-CA) also confirmed the request to Hannity. Axios, who first reported the request, quoted Hannity’s attorney Jay Sekulow as saying: “If true, such a request would raise serious constitutional issues, including First Amendment concerns over freedom of movement. the press. Fox News did not release a statement at the House’s request.

Lofgren said the texts obtained by the committee “relate to a variety of topics, a conspiracy on the 6th, a strategy on World Heritage lawyers and the like, and we would like to ask [Hannity] about that. It’s not about his show or his political views or anything of that nature.

Last month, Hannity slammed the committee after his leading Republican, Rep. Liz Cheney (R-WY), leaked a text he sent to Meadows as the Jan.6 siege unfolded, along with those sent. by other Fox News figures. They begged Meadows to get President Donald Trump to make a public statement to get the rioters to end the assault. “Can he make a statement, ask people to leave the Capitol?” Hannity wrote to Meadows.

On his January 6 broadcast last year, Hannity condemned the violence and said that “all perpetrators today must be arrested and prosecuted with the full force of the law.” But he then called the election a “shipwreck” and cited a Gallup poll that showed 83% “don’t trust these election results.”

“You can’t just snap your finger and hope it goes away,” he said. He added that there were “always bad actors who will infiltrate large crowds”.

On his radio show, Hannity spoke of reports “that bands like Antifa … were there to cause trouble.” But no evidence has been found that the Antifa protesters were involved in the attack on Capitol Hill, and a widely cited January 6 Washington Times article suggesting so has been debunked. The post issued a correction.

Before and since the attack, Trump has falsely claimed the election was stolen from him, even though his own Justice Department failed to find evidence of widespread fraud. Trump and his allies have also lost dozens of court challenges, while recounts and audits have failed to change the outcome.

On MSNBC, Schiff said that Hannity “was more than a Fox host. He was also a confidant, an advisor, an activist to the former president. And I hope that, if he is called upon by the committee, as I think it will be very soon, that it will cooperate with us.

