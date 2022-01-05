Uyghurs on trial in Turkey against 112 Chinese nationals





The charges include genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. The action follows the inaction of international organizations. Turkish citizens are among the Uyghurs imprisoned in China. The initiative will have little practical effect, but it creates a political problem for Erdogan.

Beijing (AsiaNews) – A group of 19 Uyghurs living in Turkey have filed a criminal complaint against Chinese officials for genocide, torture, rape and crimes against humanity. The Chinese government is accused by many parties of atrocities against Turkish-speaking Muslim minorities in Xinjiang and other provinces of China. The petition, which was presented to a Turkish prosecutor, concerns the fate of 116 Uyghurs, including Turkish citizens, who the applicants say are being held in Chinese prisons. It demands that 112 Chinese nationals stand trial, including Chinese Communist Party officials, directors and officers in charge of the prison camps. Lawyer Gulden Sonmez said the move was necessary because international bodies have not acted so far, Reuters reports. According to the United Nations, several humanitarian organizations and world media, since 2017, Chinese authorities have imprisoned around 1.8 million Uyghurs, Kazakhs and Kyrgyz in concentration camps in Xinjiang. The claims are based on official Chinese documents and direct testimony from former inmates and prison guards. They cite a series of human rights violations, such as torture and other inhuman treatment, forced sterilization, rape and the forced separation of minors. China has dismissed the charges, saying the camps in Xinjiang are vocational training centers, as part of a program reduce poverty and fight terrorism and separatism. Although Turkish law recognizes universal jurisdiction, the complaint filed by the group of Uyghur exiles will have no practical effect, as China refuses to cooperate. But it could have political repercussions for Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. About 50,000 Uyghurs live in Turkey. The Turkish government has been accused of deport Uyghur refugees to China in exchange for financial aid from Beijing, which Erdogan denies. Due to his ambiguous policy towards Uyghurs in China, the Turkish leader is often attacked by the opposition. However, in October, Turkey and 42 other countries signed a declaration to the United Nations condemning China for its actions in Xinjiang. This is the first time that Turkey has supported such a declaration.

