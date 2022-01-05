MHA requests detailed report on PM Modis security breach in Punjab | Latest India News

The Union Interior Ministry on Wednesday asked for a detailed report on the alleged security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s rally in the Ferozepur district of Punjab, which allegedly prompted the latter to cut short his visit.

Speaking to Twitter, Union Home Secretary Amit Shah said liability would be fixed. “Such a breach of security procedures during the Prime Minister’s visit is completely unacceptable and the responsibility will be corrected,” Shah wrote.

Today’s Congress event in Punjab is a trailer for how this party thinks and operates. The repeated rejections of the people have led them on the path of madness. The highest echelons of Congress must apologize to the Indian people for what they have done. – Amit Shah (@AmitShah) January 5, 2022

Modi was due to travel to Ferozepur earlier today to lay the groundwork for several development projects worth more than 42,750 crores. According to an MHA statement, the prime minister landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

Due to bad weather and lack of visibility, the PM had to wait around 20 minutes, after which it was decided that he would visit the memorial by road and the journey time would be over two hours.

The Prime Minister then took to the road after the necessary confirmation of the security arrangements required by the Punjab police. About 30 km before the memorial in Hussainiwala, when the prime minister’s convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. Modi was stranded on the bridge for 15 to 20 minutes.

As a result, he returned to Bathinda Airport and his address had to be canceled.

The incident sparked a massive uproar with the BJP and Congress engaging in a blame game. The Punjab is expected to see the Assembly election in the coming months and the BJP hopes to overthrow the Congressional government led by Charanjit Singh Channi in the state with the help of allies.