PM Imran said to step down following ECP report





ISLAMABAD:

Opposition parties on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan over the findings of a report prepared by the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review panel which found a day earlier that the PTI had concealed several accounts and approximately Rs 310 million between 2008 and 2013 from the electorate.

PML-N chairman Shehbaz Sharif called the report a “damning indictment” against Prime Minister Imran.

“PTI has been leaking foreign funding files for 7 years and now we know why. The facade of “Sadiq aur Ameen” [honest and righteous] has been torn to pieces, “the opposition leader tweeted in the National Assembly.

PML-N vice president Maryam Nawaz also fired at the prime minister.

Referring to Prime Minister Imran, she tweeted that a person who accused others of theft had turned out to be a thief at heart.

She claimed the prime minister had accumulated other people’s wealth in the name of funds, used it for luxury, and then lied repeatedly to hide his theft.

“Has there been a corrupt, false and conspiratorial leader like Imran Khan in the history of Pakistan? She added.

Top PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi demanded the prime minister’s resignation because of the report.

He also said he wanted the Supreme Court to hear about the case.

Addressing a press conference with other party leaders, Abbasi said a former prime minister was fired for not taking a paltry sum of money from a company.

He demanded that Prime Minister Imran step down and appear before the people.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said the report “exposed the ugly face of Prime Minister Imran marred by corruption”.

In a statement, the head of the PPP said that Prime Minister Imran had taken an oath to tell the truth and despite this he had hidden the PTI bank accounts from the ECP.

“The selected prime minister, who has embezzled millions of rupees, is boldly mocking others for corruption. “

Bilawal argued that Prime Minister Imran looted the nation under the guise of a so-called anti-corruption campaign.

“Today, the economy of the devastated country shows that the PTI government ruthlessly plunders the national treasury.”

The PPP chairman added that it had been forcefully proven that the Prime Minister was an honest person and imposed on the nation. “Now it is time to be held to account. “

In a tweet later today, the PPP chief also called the report an indictment “not only of corrupting the PTI, but exposing its hypocrisy.”

“At the same time, tax records show that Imran Khan’s income has increased more than 50 times since he took power. Pakistan has become poorer but Imran is richer, ”he wrote.

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said if the corruption of all politicians came together, it could not even be equal to that of Prime Minister Imran.

He was addressing the media after meeting with Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) leader Mustafa Kamal in Islamabad.

“The PTI was exposed in the foreign funding case.

Today it has been proven that Imran Khan’s henchmen are a bunch of thieves and everyone knows how many accounts the PTI has hidden.

The Maulana claimed that the culture of vulgar language in politics had been introduced by the PTI.

“No one’s faults should be exposed or covered. Private conversations should not be recorded.

