Politics
Inauguration of President Joko Widodo at the start of 2022: the Randugunting dam supplies water to the arid zones of Blora, Pat and Rembang
Outlook: ten
MITRAPOL.com, Blora – Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Housing, followed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to inaugurate the Randugunting Dam in Blora Regency, Central Java, Wednesday May 1, 2022.
The opening was followed by the distribution of fish seeds and an inspection of the Presidential Solar Power Plant by boat, followed by the signing of an engraving showing the completion of construction of the Randugunting Dam.
Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Regent Rembang Abdul Hafidz and Regent Arief Rohman, Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Sudewo and PT Wijaya Kbia Tbk Agung Budi Waskito will also be present at the opening.
President Jokowi relocated the Randugunting dam, which has a water storage capacity of 14.4 million m3, to irrigate around 650 hectares of rice fields in the regions of Blora, Pat and Rembang.
“We hope that with the completion of the Randugunting Reservoir at Blora Regency, our food security will improve, our food self-sufficiency will improve, because the key to our food security is water and there is water if we have as many tanks as possible, ”said President Jokowi.
The Randugunting Dam is the 14th President Jokowin to open a dam on 15 dams which will be completed in 2021. The inauguration of this dam will be the first in 2022.
We also hope that the Randugunting reservoir will become a very good tourist destination for the inhabitants of Blora Regency and its surroundings, continued the president.
Meanwhile, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the Randugunting Dam has been planned since the 1990s to increase the water supply to the Blora and Rembang regions. Construction of the dam itself began in 2018 and was completed in early 2022, 10 months earlier than the contract concluded in November 2022.
“We know Blara and Rembang are vulnerable or have little water. With the transition to a technical irrigation system for compatible rice fields where water comes from dams, we hope to increase the intensity of planting, ”said Minister Basuki.
Jarot Widyoko, director general of water resources at the PUPR ministry, said the Randugunting dam, which has a flood zone of 187.19 hectares, will also reduce flooding by 75% or 81 m3 / s, reducing the area affected by flooding of 4,604 hectares. to 2,285 hectares.
In addition to preserving the flood, the president was on a boat, there were ducks there, which means the Randugunting dam has a very high potential for tourist destinations, said Jarot Widyoko, general manager of resources. natural.
The construction of the Randugunting dam, carried out by PT Wijaya Karya – PT Andesmont Sakti (KSO) and costing the state budget of Rs 880 billion from 2018 to 2022, could be completed more quickly because there are no barriers technical and social construction. land acquisition.
At the time, President Jokowi also signed a note for the completion of the construction of the Kedung Sambi Embung in the village of Klopoduwur, in the regency of Blora. This reservoir was built by the PUPR ministry through the Pemali Juana River Basin Center (BBWS), DG Water Resources, in 2019 and cost Rs 18.7 billion. The basin has a capacity of 232 million m3 and a flood zone of 4.92 hectares.
The main advantages of the pool are 30 acres of irrigation and 7.79 liters per second of raw water access. Kedung Sambi Embung also has potential as a water protection area and agritourism destination, especially the Golden Aroma Melon variety.
Also present will be Minister Basuki, Jarot Widyoko, Director General of Water Resources at the Ministry of the PUPR, Airlangga Mardjono, Director General of Dams and Lakes, and Puhali Juana, Director of the BBWS at the Ministry of the PUPR, Muhammad Adek Rizaldi. (Red / Hms)
