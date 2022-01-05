Prime Minister Imran welcomes ECP’s scrutiny of PTI funding, saying it will lead to more ‘factual clarity’ for nation – Pakistan





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday welcomed the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) review of funding for the PTI, which he said came from donations from overseas Pakistanis.

“The more our accounts are scrutinized, the more factual clarity will emerge for the nation to see how the PTI is the only political party with an appropriate donor base based on appropriate political fundraising,” he tweeted.

His comments come a day after a damning report by the ECP’s review panel noted that the ruling party received funds from foreign nationals and companies, under-reported funds and concealed dozens. of its bank accounts.

The report, a copy of which is available from Dawn, also mentioned the party’s refusal to disclose details of material transactions and the panel’s inability to obtain details of PTI’s foreign accounts and funds raised overseas.

In another tweet, the PM said he looked forward to seeing a similar review by the ECP on the funding of the other two major political parties, PPP and PML-N.

“This will allow the nation to see the difference between proper political fundraising and the extortion of money from crony capitalists and vested interests in exchange for favors at the expense of the nation.”

“Damning indictment”

Reacting to the review committee’s report, PML-N chairman and opposition leader in the National Assembly, Shehbaz Sharif, called it a “damning indictment” of the prime minister.

“PTI has been shunning foreign funding cases for 7 years and now we know why. The front of ‘Sadiq aur Ameen’ (honest and upright) has been shredded to pieces,” he tweeted.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz also lambasted the Prime Minister, saying that “when the person accusing the others of theft was searched himself, his hair was found to be soaked in theft.”

She alleged that Prime Minister Imran “accumulated wealth from others in the name of funds, used it for luxury, then lied again and again to hide [his] flight”.

“Has there been a corrupt, false and conspiratorial leader like Imran Khan in the history of Pakistan? ” she asked.

PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari said the report had “exposed the ugly face of Imran Khan tainted with corruption”, adding that the prime minister, who had sworn to tell the truth, had instead “hid the accounts from PTI to the ECP “.

In a statement, he said it was now clear that Prime Minister Imran was “being imposed on the country only under the guise of a so-called anti-corruption campaign”. The prime minister had made false promises and looted the country instead, he added.

“Today, the country’s devastated economy is witness to the ruthless looting by the PTI government of the national treasury,” said the PPP chairman. The time had come for Prime Minister Imran to account for his actions, he said.

In a tweet later today, Bilawal also called the report an indictment “not only of corrupting the parties, but exposing their hypocrisy.”

“At the same time, tax records show that Imran Khan’s income has increased more than 50 times since he took power. Pakistan has become poorer but Imran is richer, ”he added.

PCE Report

According to the ECP report, the party underestimated 312 million rupees over a four-year period, between fiscal years 2009-10 and 2012-13. Annual details show that an amount of over Rs 145 million was under-reported in fiscal year 2012-13 alone.

“Reading the opinion of the accountant on the accounts of PTI for this period does not indicate any deviation from the principles and reporting standards,” said the report.

He also questioned the certificate signed by PTI President Imran presented with details of PTI’s audited accounts.

The report also refers to the controversy over allowing four PTI employees to receive donations into their personal accounts, but says it was outside of its job to probe their accounts.

The report was released as the ECP resumed hearing the foreign funding case against PTI on Tuesday, after a hiatus of about nine months.

The case has been pending since November 14, 2014. Since then, the ECP and the review panel have heard the case over 150 times, with PTI requesting an adjournment 54 times.

The review committee was formed in March 2018 to fully review the accounts of the PTI, but it took almost four years to present its report to the ECP, which was submitted in December 2021.

