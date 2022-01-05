Capitol Police Officer Marcus Moore sues Donald Trump





Another United States Capitol Police officer, a 10-year veteran of the law enforcement agency, sued former President Donald Trump under the Ku Klux Klan Act for having ” ignited, encouraged, instigated, directed, aided and abetted “the siege of a violent mob on January 6, leaving him and other police officers with lasting physical and mental injuries.

“As he walked out of the Capitol, his ears were ringing, his skin and throat burned and his body ached,” Constable Marcus J. Moore’s legal team wrote in a 49-page complaint. “The Capitol was bathed in crime scene spotlights, SWAT and military teams, and a new perimeter.”

“He was overwhelmed by the cognitive dissonance between what he thought he knew about the world when he started working on January 6, and what he had been through throughout the day,” he continues. “He said to himself out loud, ‘What just happened? What country am I in? “

Filed two days before the Jan.6 first anniversary, Marcus called Trump responsible for the “insurgent mob,” suing the former president for directing assault, aiding and abetting assault, inciting riot, disorderly conduct and two counts of conspiracy. The first of these charges falls under the Ku Klux Klan Act, the Reconstruction-era law punishing conspiracies to infringe civil rights.

According to the lawsuit, Trump supporters understood his tweet on December 19, “Big protest in Washington on January 6. Be there, it will be wild!” as a “literal call to arms”. Court documents in criminal cases against members of the Oath Keepers show a member of the militia responded “He wants us to make him WILD, he says.”

Moore is far from the first law enforcement officer to bring such charges against Trump in connection with the Jan.6 attack on the United States Capitol.

In August 2021, a coalition of seven other Capitol Police officers Conrad Smith, Danny McElroy, Byron Evans, Governor Latson, Melissa Marshall, Michael Fortune and Jason DeRoche also sued Trump, his campaign, self-proclaimed dirty tricker Roger Stone. , the Proud Boys and others under KKK law.

Together, the septet had spent nearly 160 years in the Capitol Police Department.

In February, Representative Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), Before becoming chairman of the special House committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, filed a complaint against Trump under the same law. Thompson also sued Trump’s attorney Rudy Giuliani, the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers. The Mississippi Democrat then left his lawsuit in the hands of fellow congressmen in July, to avoid a possible conflict of interest.

Like hundreds of other law enforcement officials that day, Moore says the pro-Trump mob assaulted him.

“The crowd suddenly rushed Officer Moore and the other officers, as the officers retreated down the hall towards the chambers of the House,” his 49-page complaint reads. “The insurgents smashed Moore against the wall. The combination of people crushing him nailing him to the wall and the overwhelming chemical smell of bear spray and other chemicals made it difficult for him to breathe.

Moore said he “could see someone was armed and carried a gun.”

“He was worried that the crowd would be so aggressive with violence that he might not return home alive,” the complaint said.

The veteran officer describes continuing to suffer the physical and mental consequences of the siege.

“Agent Moore suffered bodily injuries, including persistent tinnitus, a condition that causes ringing in the ears,” the complaint states. “He continues to suffer a heavy emotional toll as a result of the January 6 uprising.”

“He is haunted by the memory of being attacked, and sensory impacts, especially explosions from flashbangs and other devices, as well as the sights, sounds, smells and even the tastes of the attack remain close. from the surface “, the trial continues.

This toll also manifested itself in psychological trauma, he says.

“He suffered from a depression that he could not treat because he was too absorbed in a sense of obligation to continue to carry out his professional responsibilities”, indicates the lawsuit. “Because the attack occurred where he relates on a daily basis, he is unable to avoid most of the triggers for his emotional reactions.”

He is represented by attorney Patrick A. Malone, based in Washington, DC.

Trump’s attorney, Jesse Binnall, did not immediately respond to an email requesting comment.

Read the complaint below:

(Photo by Tasos Katopodis / Getty Images)

Do you have a tip we should know? [email protected]

