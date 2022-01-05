Profile of Deputy Attorney General Sunarta





Loading…

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) appointed Sunarta to the post of Deputy Attorney General. Photo / Special

JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Sunarta to the post of Deputy Attorney General to replace Setia Untung Arimuladi. Prior to assuming the post of Deputy Attorney General, Sunarta served as Deputy Attorney General of Intelligence (Jamintel). Office of the Attorney General (AGO). – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has appointed Sunarta to the post of Deputy Attorney General to replace Setia Untung Arimuladi. Prior to assuming the post of Deputy Attorney General, Sunarta served as Deputy Attorney General of Intelligence (Jamintel). The appointment is set out in the Decree of the President of the Republic of Indonesia No. 180 / TPA of 2001 regarding the dismissal and appointment of the middle management post in the Attorney General’s office. The presidential decree was issued by President Jokowi on December 31, 2021. Also Read: Attorney General Claims Reimbursement Of State Losses Worth Rs 255.5 Billion “Respect for their respective functions, Setia Untung Arimuladi as deputy attorney general, from January 1, 2022”, reads the presidential decree received by SINDOnews, Wednesday (05/01/2022). During his service in the Adhyaksa Corps, the man born June 12, 1964 held several strategic positions, including chief of intelligence at the Singkawang District Prosecutor’s Office in 1994, Chief of Intelligence at the District Prosecutor’s Office. from Karawang, head of Region II Dir Uhek to Jampidsus. Sunarta has also been the head of the district prosecutor’s office (Kejari) on several occasions, including the head of the district prosecutor’s office in Padang Panjang, the head of the district prosecutor’s office in Banyuwangi and the head of the district prosecutor’s office in Palembang. Notably as Special Criminal Assistant in Bengkulu Attorney General’s Office, Intelligence Assistant in Central Java Attorney General’s Office in 2012. In addition, in 2014, Sunarta was appointed Chief of Jamintel’s Sub-Directorate, then Coordinator of the Attorney General’s Office, Deputy Head of the Attorney General’s Office of South Sulawesi, Head of the Attorney General’s Office of East Nusa Tenggara. , head of the East Java Attorney General’s office in 2018. In 2019, Sunarta, a law graduate from the Faculty of Law of the University of Padjadjaran (Unpad), was then appointed Secretary of the Deputy Attorney General for Intelligence, then Deputy Attorney General for General Crimes (Jampidum) of the February 28 to July 30. 2020. After several months as Jampidum, Sunarta, who received his doctorate from Pasundan University, was later appointed Deputy Attorney General of Intelligence in 2020, before finally being appointed Deputy Attorney General. (chip)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/648745/13/profil-wakil-jaksa-agung-sunarta-1641391283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos