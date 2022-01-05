Prime Minister Imran Khan inaugurates the Hakla-DI Khan highway





Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday inaugurated the Hakla-Dera Ismail Khan highway in a ceremony in Islamabad.

The 293-kilometer-long Hakla-DI Khan Highway, a key part of the western route of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), “will benefit the least developed regions of the country,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said at the meeting. the inauguration ceremony.

The Prime Minister congratulated the Ministry of Communications on the occasion, saying it had shown “an extraordinary performance” under Murad Saeed.

He said that before the development of the country was limited only to GT Road, Lahore and then to Karachi, also known as the Eastern Road of the CPEC. But a country makes progress if there is uniform development throughout its length and breadth. This is made possible by long-term planning like that of China, which planned 30 years in advance, he added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan said future planning would consider a roadmap for progress that encompasses all regions of the country.

“If only a few areas are developed, the people who live there will become rich and leave behind the backward people in poverty. It is the biggest problem in the developing world,” he said.

The prime minister said the Hakla-DI Khan highway would connect relatively less developed areas.

Lack of facilities forced residents of DI Khan and Minawali to relocate to developed cities, which also resulted in brain drain and talent drain, he said.

He said he was convinced that the highway would go a long way in raising the standard of living in these regions and reducing the travel time between Islamabad and DI Khan from seven to three hours.

A statement released by the official Prime Minister’s Office Twitter account announced the opening of the highway earlier today.

