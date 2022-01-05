Boris Johnson Makes False Claims to PMQs on Heating Aid as ‘Iceberg’ Rises to Poor Brits

Boris Johnson today exaggerated his help with heating bills by a factor of 52 in a clash between PMQs as Labor warned that a spending “iceberg” was headed for poor Britons.

The Prime Minister made at least four false statements in a PMQ as it was challenged by Deputy Chief Angela Rayner – due to Keir Starmer’s isolation with Covid.

After her angry retaliation, Ms Rayner asked: “So, Prime Minister, how are you, how are you?”

Ms Johnson first said: “The Warm Home discount is already [means] 2.2 million people supported up to 140 per week. But the figure is per year, not per week.

Johnson said: “Everyone knows very well that it would be absolutely impossible if they did what Labor would do and returned to the EU, remained aligned with the EU single market. That is the goal. from the Labor Party. ”

Labor policy is not to return to the EU. The party backed a second referendum that could have overturned Brexit, but has since abandoned that policy.

Keir Starmer said in 2020 he would bring back free movement between the EU and the UK, but flip-flopped on that policy once the Brexit deal was struck.

A Labor spokesperson said last year: We left the EU, we left the EU’s economic and social arrangements and the government got the deal.

The PM also made a third false statement, saying it was wrong to say inflation concerns were unfounded.

I said no such thing, he said.

Yet in October, he said: “People have been worried about inflation for a very long time, I have been watching robust economic growth and, for that matter, these fears are unfounded.

Ms. Rayner later pointed out the false claim by stating: I just wonder if the Prime Minister would like to correct the file.

He does not have.

In a fourth false statement, he claimed Labor wanted the lockdown when Omicron struck.

He said: “Never let you forget that when Omicron hit this country, what their gut response was, they said… we needed a roadmap to the lockdown, if we had listened to them we didn’t would have no one to work everything. “

Keir Starmer said on December 22 that he was not calling for a lockdown.

The pair had a fiery clash after Ms Rayner was recruited with hours to spare to replace Keir Starmer who is isolating Covid.

MPs let out an “ooo” as she joked that there might be a vacant prime minister’s post soon, so maybe I should have some aspirations.

It came after the Prime Minister said: “We know the future job she has in mind and I wish her good luck!

He added: “She has a lot more energy than the current Leader of the Opposition.”















Attacking Mr Johnson’s incompetent leadership, she asserted that whenever we are faced with a challenge, he denies there is a problem adding: “It’s not about brushing your hair, it’s about brushing your teeth.

Boris Johnson fired back: “They are fishing on the sidelines, we are continuing the work.”

Ms Rayner pointed to research from the Resolution Foundation that shows the average family faces 1,200 beatings in April.

The increases in the national insurance tax will hit along with the increase in the energy price cap, which could push up bills by 600 per year.

Ms Rayner said: “It’s an iceberg just ahead, so is it going to finally stop and change course?

“Will he finally stop and change course or will he rush into what will be a disaster for thousands of families?”

Labor deputy chief Angela Rayner has warned that “millions of British workers are now facing yet another pay cut and her Chancellor is granting them a tax hike”.















She said: “Inflation is about to hit 6%, the highest rate since the early 1990s, when the Conservatives had been in power for more than a decade. sordid, with a divided party. A Prime Minister losing the support of his backbenchers and governing chaotically and a Labor Party ready to take over and give Britain a better future. “

She added: “The Prime Minister has promised that the wage increases will offset inflation, they have not and they will not. Millions of British workers are now facing a further cut in wages and its Chancellor grants them a tax increase, what will the Prime Minister do to take charge? “

Mr Johnson replied: ‘We know the future job she has in mind and wish her well, but we are focused on creating jobs for the people of Britain …

“There are now a record number of people working, 420,000 more than before the start of the pandemic. We have youth unemployment at an all time high and we must never forget that when Omicron hit this country, what their gut response was, they said … that we needed a roadmap to the lockdown, if we had listened to them no one would be working at all. “

Angela Rayner accused Boris Johnson of being someone who “always gives with one hand and takes with the other,” adding: “Under this Prime Minister the country is worse.

“The prices of everyday consumer goods are skyrocketing, hard-earned savings will be hit and workers’ wages will not go that far.”

Ms Rayner said “serious solutions” are needed to prevent people “from sliding into poverty or into debt” due to inflation.

She added: “Instead, we have this Prime Minister and his incompetent leadership, and whenever we are faced with a challenge he denies there is a problem, he tries to laugh about it, he seeks someone else to blame.

“So can I suggest to the Prime Minister that it is not about brushing your hair, but brushing your teeth. Does he accept that his incompetence is pushing our country back and is costing our country dearly? “

Boris Johnson replied: “No, what I am saying in the House and the country is that Labor incompetence has ruined this country time and time again.”

The Prime Minister’s press secretary doubled down on Mr Johnson’s claims, refusing to correct the case.

She told reporters: “I’m happy to review what Labor’s shadow cabinet said about coronavirus measures, especially just before Christmas if that helps – they were calling for tougher measures and a sheet of road to lockdown, so that’s just what he was talking about. “

She added: “The Shadow Chancellor just before Christmas said the government should introduce new rules, including social distancing, rules by which the number of households could mix.

“The shadow health secretary has said Plan B is insufficient and further action is needed.”

While Rachel Reeves said inaction was no longer an option, and Wes Streeting said the Prime Minister was too weak to get action to keep the country safe through his cabinet, nor the neither called for a lockdown.