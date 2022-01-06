President Joko Widodo was inaugurated in early 2022: the Randugunting dam supplies water to the arid areas of Blora, Pat and Rembang





Outlook: ten MITRAPOL.com, Blora – Basuki Hadimuljono, Minister of Public Works and Housing, followed President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to inaugurate the Randugunting Dam in Blora Regency, Central Java, Wednesday May 1, 2022. The opening was followed by the distribution of fish seeds and an inspection of the President’s solar power plant by boat, followed by the signing of an engraving showing the completion of construction of the Randugunting Dam. Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Regent Rembang Abdul Hafidz and Regent Arief Rohman, Chairman of Commission V DPR RI Sudewo and PT Wijaya Kbia Tbk Agung Budi Waskito will also be present at the opening. President Jokowi relocated the Randugunting dam, which has a water storage capacity of 14.4 million m3, to irrigate around 650 hectares of rice fields in the regions of Blora, Pat and Rembang. We hope that with the completion of the Blora Regencys Randugunting reservoir our food security will improve, our food self-sufficiency will improve, because the key to our food security is water and there will be water s there are as many tanks as possible, President Jokowi said. The Randugunting Dam is the 14th for President Jokowin, who has opened the dam on 15 dams to be completed in 2021. The inauguration of this dam will be the first in 2022. We also hope that the Randugunting reservoir will become a very good tourist destination for the inhabitants of Blora Regency and its surroundings, continued the president. Meanwhile, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said the Randugunting Dam has been planned since the 1990s to increase the water supply to the Blora and Rembang regions. Construction of the dam itself began in 2018 and was completed in early 2022, 10 months earlier than the contract concluded in November 2022. “We know Blara and Rembang are vulnerable or have little water. By switching to a technical irrigation system for compatible rice fields where the water passes through dams, we hope to increase the intensity of planting, ”said Minister Basuki. Jarot Widyoko, director general of water resources at the PUPR ministry, said the Randugunting dam, which covers an area of ​​187.19 hectares, will also reduce flooding by 75%, or 81 m3 / s, reducing the area affected by flooding to 4,604 hectares. . 2285 hectares. In addition to flood protection, the president was on a boat, there were ducks there, which means the Randugunting dam has very high potential for tourist destinations, said Jarot Widyoko, director of natural resources. The construction of the Randugunting dam by PT Wijaya Karya – PT Andesmont Sakti (KSO), which will cost the state budget Rs 880 billion between 2018 and 2022, could be completed more quickly because there are no technical barriers or social construction. land acquisition. At the time, President Jokowi also signed a memorandum on the completion of the construction of the Kedung Sambi Embung in the village of Blop Regency in Klopoduwur. This reservoir was built by the PUPR ministry through the Pemali Juana River Basin Center (BBWS), DG Water Resources, in 2019 and cost Rs 18.7 billion. The basin has a capacity of 232 million m3 and a flood zone of 4.92 hectares. The main advantages of the swimming pool are 30 hectares of irrigation and 7.79 liters per second of raw water. Kedung Sambi Embung also has potential as a water reserve and agritourism destination, especially with the Golden Aroma Melon variety. Also present are Minister Basuki, the Director General of Water Resources of PUPR Jarot Widyoko, the Director General of Dams and Lakes Airlangga Mardjono and the Director of the PUPR BBWS Puhali Juana Ministry, Muhammad Adek Rizaldi. (Red / Hms)

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos