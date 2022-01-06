Turkish Lira appears to stabilize with USD / TRY below 14.00

TRY to stabilize yourself in the middle of the vacation beach

USD / TRY tries to stabilize near 14.00

After TRY deposit scheme sparks rebound

But the forex market remains bearish on the outlook for TRY

Analysts say deposit system is not a panacea

The Turkish lira appeared to stabilize in the first week of January, with the USD / TRY remaining in a narrow range below the 14.00 level, which could potentially mark a near-term high for the rate. changes if President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s recent remarks are anything. go by.

The Turkish lira was holding onto much of its late-December gains midway through the opening week of the new year and may have been helped by further government and central bank actions aimed at reversing a late 2021 collapse Turkish exchange rates.

More recently, a Bloomberg News report suggested that local exporters would now be required to sell a quarter of their foreign exchange earnings in US dollars, euros and pounds sterling to the Central Bank of the Republic of Turkey (CBRT), providing potentially continued support to read it. .

This followed the launch at the end of December of a new savings deposit system intended to dampen household demand for foreign currency, which had previously aggravated the depreciation of the lira in a process known as dollarization.

Since the day we announced this package, there has been a serious return from foreign currencies to our own money in deposits. From the start of the year, we are seeing signs that our businesses and citizens will accelerate the return to our own money, President Erdogan told the ASKON General Assembly on December 31.

Above: USD / TRY displayed at daily intervals alongside GBP / TRY.

The savings plan caused a near-record rally for the pound, which held onto much of its gains as market conditions normalized this week.

It is a temporary situation that the exchange rate has started to fluctuate again these days due to the closing of accounts at the end of the year. We believe the exchange rate will stabilize at a reasonable level as it was at the start of the week. We will also use the means at our disposal to achieve this, also said President Erdogan, according to an official reading of the speech.

Meanwhile, President Erdogan urged companies to abandon the use of foreign currency and only use pounds whenever possible, while imploring citizens who own gold to include this value in our financial system.

His speech came at the end of a scorching quarter in which the pound fell in half against the dollar and other currencies as speculators besieged it in apparent response to four announced interest rate cuts. by CBRT between early September and late December.

We have taken and are taking steps to prevent it. We do all of this without deviating from the rules of the free market and without harming our country’s close ties to the world economic system, President Erdogan said in reference to speculation against the pound.

Likewise, we invite our fellow citizens who prefer gold as a method of saving to include this value in our financial system. The more gold we can bring to our economy, the stronger our country and nation will be. The faster we continue the process of horizontalizing the exchange rate and introducing gold into the system, the stronger we will be in our struggle to control inflation and the exorbitant price increases that often exceed it, also. said Erdogan.

While much of the pound’s losses at the end of 2021 have since been reversed, many analysts are skeptical that any of the new programs announced will be successful in reversing the pound’s trend.

The lira has depreciated significantly every year on average since at least the turn of the millennium due to the price action that is often attributed by analysts to the unorthodox approach of the government and central banks to interest rates. interest and inflation.

Above: USD / TRY and GBP / TRY displayed at weekly intervals.

The central bank signaled last month that it had no plans to cut the policy rate any further as the bar to move to hawkish tone remains high. This environment strikes us as consistent with the possibility of further significant movements in the USDTRY in the coming weeks as the government experiments with unconventional measures, said Nimrod Mevorach, strategist at Credit Suisse.

Generally, central banks tend to increase their interest rates in order to combat high and rising inflation rates and vice versa.

However, CBRT policy increasingly reflects President Erdogan’s unorthodox view that interest is the cause, inflation is the result, with the central bank cutting its cash rate from 19% to 14. % last quarter while inflation fell from 19.6% to 36.1% between September and the end of 2021.

The CBRT indicated in its December monetary policy decision that it would be unlikely to cut short-term interest rates further, although statements by President Erdogan and Finance Minister Nureddin Nebati also made it clear. in December that the unorthodox approach to interest rates and inflation is an integral part of the government’s new economic strategy.

This seeks to use low interest rates to help the economy grow through investment, jobs, production, exports, and the current account surplus, although the strategy does not. not doing much to appease analysts and economists on the outlook for the pound.

We cannot forecast USDTRY levels with a high degree of confidence at this point, but at current levels around 13.40, we believe USDTRY risk remains weighted on the upside, Credit wrote. Swiss Merovach and colleagues in a Tuesday market commentary.