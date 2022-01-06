Have the Mossad bomb companies been accused of aiding Pakistan’s nuclear program?





The bombings of German and Swiss companies in the 1980s which would have provided components to develop Pakistan’s nuclear program suggest a secret service signature.

Israel’s intelligence agency Mossad may have been behind bombings targeting companies based in Germany and Switzerland that are accused of playing an active role in the development of the country’s nuclear weapons program. Pakistan in the 1980s.

According to a Swiss-based newspaper Neue Zürcher Zeitung (NZZ), the attacks and threats were made to prevent these companies from supporting Pakistan’s program, as Pakistan was seen as cooperating with Iran at the time.

NZZ is often referred to as the Swiss “benchmark newspaper”.

It all started when Pakistan launched its own nuclear program shortly after India’s first successful nuclear test called “Operation Smiling Buddha” on May 18, 1974.

During this period, Pakistan sought an answer to India’s program. In this sense, Dr Abdul Qadeer Khan, also known as the “father of the Pakistani nuclear bomb” entered the scene at the right time. He started scouring Europe in search of technology in the 1980s.

Islamabad trusted Khan’s craftsmanship, especially after joining the Physics Dynamics Research Laboratory (FDO), an Amsterdam-based engineering company in 1972.

The FDO was a subcontractor of the Urenco group which operated a uranium enrichment plant and used a gas centrifugation method to supply nuclear fuel to nuclear power plants in the Netherlands.

Soon after, Khan left the FDO when Urenco offered him a senior technical post, initially directing studies in uranium metallurgy.

After returning to Pakistan in 1975, he was put in charge of the country’s national uranium enrichment program by then Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

Khan’s stay in Europe gave him the contacts he needed and the opportunity to cultivate component suppliers in Germany and Switzerland.

Fast forward to the late 1980s, Pakistan signed a civilian nuclear deal with Iran under the “Atoms for Peace” program which Pakistan said was intended for peaceful means. Although it was later revealed that Dr Khan shared a secret centrifuge report with the Iranians, it should be noted that a 2005 report by the International Economic Agency stated that cooperation between Pakistan and Iran was largely non-military and peaceful in nature.

At the same time, the United States was extremely paranoid about cooperation, as it viewed Iran as an enemy state after the 1979 Islamic Revolution and the ensuing hostage crisis as well as the Iran-Iraq war. in progress at the time.

At the same time, the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan made the United States more deeply value its partnership with Pakistan, as it planned to support the Afghan Mujahedin against the Soviets, using Pakistan as an intermediary.

Therefore, US President Jimmy Carter has decided not to intervene directly to avoid tarnishing relations with Islamabad.

The report says that instead of attacking nuclear facilities in Pakistan, Carter decided to deal with its European suppliers who were mainly based in Germany and Switzerland.

Confidential US State Department documents that became public in 2021 showed the companies delivered components to Pakistan and were accused of aiding its nuclear program.

The list involved around half a dozen companies from Germany and Switzerland each.

Attacks

As Pakistan’s nuclear program progressed rapidly, anonymous writers carried out attacks on three of these companies.

One bomb hit the house of one of Cora Engineering’s main employees, another hit the factory of the Walischmiller company and the last hit the engineering office of the Heinz Mebus company in 1981. The three attacks did not occur. caused only material damage.

The attacks were followed by phone calls in which foreigners threatened other businesses in broken English or German. The NZZ, which took note of the investigation files, indicated that sometimes the callers ordered the recording of threats.

“The attack we carried out on the Walischmiller company could happen to you too”, so one of the companies was threatened.

Siegfried Schertler, the owner of a business, reported to Swiss Federal Police that the Israeli Secret Service contacted him and his chief salesperson and called them several times on their private lines.

Schertler also said that an employee of the Israeli Embassy in Germany, named David, had warned him to stop “these companies” regarding nuclear weapons and to start going into the textile business.

In this regard, historian Adrian Hanni indicated that Mossad, Israel’s intelligence agency, was likely involved in the attacks.

“Although a ‘smoking gun’ is missing to provide definitive evidence, the attacks bear the signature of the secret service,” Hanni said while stressing the resemblance between these incidents and known attacks by the Israeli secret service such as the one against the Osirak nuclear research reactor in Iraq. in 1981.

Officially, however, a previously unknown group called the “Organization for the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons in South Asia” has claimed responsibility.

According to the report, after the attacks, the group was never heard from again.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

