Narendra Modi’s Security Breach: A Timeline of Current and Past Violations Involving Indian PMs | India News





On Wednesday January 5, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the Punjab was interrupted after a “major security failure” when he found himself stranded on a flyover for 20 minutes due to a blockade imposed by protesters , prompting the Union’s Home Office to demand an immediate report from the state government and strict action against those responsible. But there have been incidents in the past where Indian prime ministers have faced security breaches. Here is a look at the Prime Minister’s security breaches that have taken place over the years: February 2019: An apparent security breach occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ rally in Ashoknagar in northern 24 Parganas, around 100 kilometers from the city of West Bengal. The breach, which led to a scramble-like situation, forced the prime minister to shorten his speech to about twenty minutes, before the SPG won. The crowd, consisting mostly of Matuas – a predominantly Hindu refugee community in northern 24 Parganas and neighboring Nadia districts of the state – broke the barricades and marched towards the stage. The security zone has been breached. May 2018: Man claiming to be a fan of Prime Minister Narendra Modis managed to cause a serious security breach by breaking through the security cover of special protection groups moments after the conclusion of the Visva-Bharati summons December 2017: SSP Love Kumar suspended two police officers for breach of security. The suspended police officers were Deputy Inspector Dilip Singh and Police Driver Jaipal. They were in the vehicle ahead to lead the Prime Minister’s motorcade, SSP office PRO Manish Saxena said. The two policemen were on the wrong track and the Prime Minister’s cavalcade was stuck in traffic for two minutes near Mahamaya Flyover in Noida. Traffic officers then rushed out and cleared the road for a smooth passage. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had asked officials for an explanation of the security breach and demanded a detailed report on the failure and action. December 2014: Three police officers, including a police inspector and two police officers, were convicted of negligence leading to the breach of the security cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra’s new government on October 31. Former BJP activist Anil Mishra, 39, managed to step onto the podium, just a few meters from Modi on October 31. After another BJP activist, Sanjay Bedia, brought the matter to the attention of the police, Mishra was arrested by Marine Drive police and sentenced under Section 170 (posing as an official) and 447 (criminal intrusion) of the Indian Penal Code on November 7. During the investigation, a list was drawn up of police officers who were assigned to the entry and exit points of the stadium by the VVIPs. They also identified points where Mishra managed to squeeze through the security cordon. Officers stationed at the scene have been identified, sources said. December 2010: The Kerala government has denied that there was any security breach during Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s visit to the state. A private car almost entered the road on which the Prime Minister’s convoy was traveling, causing fear. State Interior Minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan told the Assembly that when the police in the convoy’s pilot car noticed the private vehicle, they hijacked it and that it posed no threat to Security. November 2006: The Prime Minister’s Office has asked the Kerala government for an explanation of the security breach that occurred when Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s convoy came to a screeching halt after the pilot car took a bad road. The Prime Minister arrived in Thiruvananthpuram on a Tuesday evening at 9:35 p.m. and the security breach occurred as he was driven to Raj Bhavan, the official residence of the state governor. The director of the National Security Guards (NSG) is also said to have requested an explanation from the director general of the Kerala police, Raman Srivastava. July 2006: In a serious security breach, three young people led to one of the interior doors of Prime Minister Manmohan Singh’s residence. They were then arrested by the police. The prime minister’s office denied reports of a security breach. A boy and two girls, in a black luxury car, drove to the descent point of Prime Minister’s Residence 7, Race Course, after passing through the main gate security cordon. Live

