Psaki says Biden to address Trump role in Capitol riot





President BidenJoe BidenOvernight Energy & Environment Manchin raises hopes on climate spending Missouri GOP lawmaker steps down for Florida consultant Joe Manchin defends West Virginia values ​​Trump will attend fundraiser funds for midterm candidates Biden’s meat packaging reforms lack oomph, according to critics of MORE during the attack on the Capitol on Thursday, the first anniversary of the insurgency, according to the White House.

At Wednesday’s daily briefing, White House press secretary Jen PsakiJen PsakiBiden: Schools should remain open despite omicron Biden wave to note “historic significance” from Jan.6 to one year Biden quells alarm omicron, urges PLUS vaccinations was asked if the president would address Trump’s role in the riot. She answered “yes”.

I would expect President Biden to lay out the significance of what happened on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s singular responsibility for the chaos and carnage we have seen, Psaki told reporters.

And he will forcibly push back the lie propagated by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as distract from his role and what happened, a- she added.

Before the attack on Capitol Hill, the former president repeatedly argued without merit that the 2020 elections were marred by widespread electoral fraud and that the elections were “stolen” from him.

Biden and Vice President Harris will speak on Capitol Hill Thursday morning, a year after Trump supporters stormed the building in a bid to stop Biden’s certification of victory in 2020.

When asked if Biden would call Trump by name in his remarks, Psaki said: Well, see; were in the process of finalizing the speech, but I think people will know who he is referring to.

The White House has previously said Biden will mark the anniversary by emphasizing the historic significance of the day, recognizing the bravery of law enforcement and describing the work the country still needs to do to strengthen its democracy.

On Wednesday, Psaki said Biden was involved in drafting the speech and noted that he felt personally touched by the events of January 6, especially given his 36 years in the Senate.

I also note that President Biden has been clear on the threat the former president poses to our democracy and how the former president constantly works to undermine core American values ​​and the rule of law, he said. she said, adding that Biden believes Trump abused his office. , undermined the Constitution and ignored his oath to have more power.

Psaki said Biden sees January 6 as a tragic highlight of the four-year Trump presidency, adding that Biden has been personally touched by the decisions of GOP lawmakers.

I think the role of the former president in this, and sadly the silence and complacency of a number of far too many, not all, but far too many Republican Party members since then in perpetuating the big lie is got stuck with him too, Psaki said.

