Report Says Imran Khan’s PTI Party Provided “False Information” Regarding ECP Funding





Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provided “false information” about the party’s funding to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP) and withheld funds worth millions of dollars. rupees.

The report of an ECP review panel examining party funds was revealed on Tuesday. He said the statement by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) revealed that the party had received funding of 1.64 billion rupees, Geo News reported. According to the report, the party did not disclose funding worth more than Rs 310 million to the ECP.

The control committee was formed in 2019 to audit foreign funding received by the PTI. The case began in 2014 when the party’s founding member Akbar S Babar filed it.

Babar alleged that the PTI received funds from illegal sources and that the party was also involved in money laundering, according to Dawn.

Today, in a Twitter post, Babar thanked Allah, saying he stood “righteous.”

The report exposed contradictions in the details PTI provided to the ECP and the actual numbers, Geo News reported.

According to data provided to the committee by the SBP, PTI has 26 bank accounts.

From 2008 to 2013, PTI disclosed funds worth Rs 1.33 billion to the ECP, while an SBP report shows the actual amount to be Rs 1.64 billion, according to the report.

PTI did not disclose details of three banks in the documentation provided to the ECP, he added. He said about 1,414 companies in Pakistan, 47 foreign companies and 119 potential companies have provided funds to PTI, Geo News reported.

The PTI received $ 2.3448 million in funding from the United States, but the review committee was unable to access the party’s U.S. bank accounts, according to the report. In addition to the United States, PTI has secured funding from Dubai, United Kingdom, Europe, Denmark, Japan, Canada, Australia and several other countries.

Due to a lack of information, the committee’s report says it cannot comment on the source of funding for any of the countries, Geo News reported.

The company that audited PTI’s accounts has based its reports on the same information for five years, the report notes, adding that PTI changed the company last year but the content of the report has remained the same.

The committee sent PTI a questionnaire on funding received from the United States and other countries, but received no clear answer, the report added.

