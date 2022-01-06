Secretary of State discusses Armenian relations with Turkish Foreign Minister

05/01/2022 United States (International Christian Concern) This week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu about the relationship between their two countries, which has been filled with tension in recent times. Among other topics discussed, the two discussed Turkey’s recent appointment of a special envoy to normalize relations with Armenia following his several transgressions against the small Caucasian country in recent years.

The new envoy responsible for normalizing relations with Armenia, Serdar Kilic, is the former Turkish ambassador to the United States. Foreign Minister Cavusoglu, in consultation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, appointed him to the new post last month as part of an ongoing effort by Turkey and Armenia to mend a bilateral relationship.

During the 2020 Karabakh War, Turkey provided Azerbaijan with drone support and Syrian mercenaries, many of whom were former ISIS fighters, to fight Armenian forces in Nagorno-Karabakh (Armenian: Artsakh). Representatives of the United States government and several human rights organizations condemned Turkey and Azerbaijan for committing a litany of war crimes during the conflict, including the continued detention of prisoners of war, the murder of civilians and the destruction of Christian heritage sites in Artsakh.

Recently, the United States pushed back on some of Turkey’s violations of religious freedom, condemning the detention of Armenian activist Osman Kavala and welcoming the Ecumenical Patriarch of the Orthodox Church. In its 2021 annual report, the US Commission on International Religious Freedom recommended that Turkey be placed on the State Department’s special watch list for committing or tolerating serious violations of religious freedom. However, the State Department excluded Turkey from that list when it announced its designations in November.

While the normalization of relations between Turkey and Armenia may mean peace for the region, Turkey’s transgressions of religious freedom against Armenian Christians must not be erased from collective memory, and the United States must hold Turkey and Azerbaijan accountable for their human rights violations.

