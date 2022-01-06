



Chinese dictator Xi Jinping visited the sites still under construction for the Beijing Winter Olympics on Tuesday, oblivious to the massive wave of coronavirus sweeping through China and forcing millions of ordinary citizens to brutally strict confinements. Human rights activists have baptized the Beijing Winter Games the Chinese Genocide Olympics brutal oppression Uyghur Muslims from Xinjiang Province. Calls to cancel the Olympics have so far gone unheeded, but the US, UK, Australia and Canada have declared a diplomatic boycott of the event by refusing to send officials as VIP guests. The Chinese Communist Party ruthlessly uses its economic influence to keep Olympic Games sponsors online and stifle criticism of the atrocities committed in Xinjiang. Xi visited the National Speed ​​Skating Oval, the Main Media Center, the Athletes’ Village, the Games Operations Command Center and a winter sports training base, learning about the preparatory work of the Games as well as the preparations of the Chinese athletes for the Games, managed by the Chinese State Xinhua news service reported. Xi also sent New Year’s greetings to athletes, coaches, volunteers and representatives of operational teams, media and scientific research personnel, Xinhua added. Xinhua was meticulously meticulous in captioning each frame of Xis’ photoshoot with all of his many headlines, for example, Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, visit a winter sports training. base in Beijing, capital of China, Jan. 4, 2022. Xi on Tuesday inspected preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games in Beijing. In reality, Xi is an unelected despot who amended the rules of the Chinese presidency in 2018 so that he can rule for life. His servants are currently rewrite Chinese history books to present him as a period leader alongside or perhaps even above the founder of the Chinese Communist Party Mao Zedong. Another one xinhua expedition Wednesday greeted Xi for encouraging Chinese athletes to achieve excellence by letting them drop a little poetry: only those who withstand the freezing cold can enjoy the scent of plum blossoms. The news continued to be grim from Xian, the city of 11 million people at the center of China’s novel coronavirus outbreak on Wednesday. A woman wrote a publication on the Weibo microblogging site (Chinese version of Twitter) which said her pregnant aunt miscarried in agony after she was denied treatment at a hospital in Xian until the results from his coronavirus test have returned. The tragic post garnered nearly 6 million views, becoming a hot topic on Weibo and sparking anguished phone calls to Xian Hospital, before being ruthlessly suppressed by Communist Party censors. The people of Xian have become increasingly bold in their criticism of the governments’ poorly planned and ruthless zero Covid response. Other Weibo posts questioning official narratives and shredding Communist Party propaganda have racked up thousands of views. In today’s Xian, you can starve, get sick and die, but you just can’t die from Covid, one Weibo commentator noted grimly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.breitbart.com/asia/2022/01/05/xi-jinping-tours-genocide-olympics-venues-ignoring-massive-coronavirus-outbreak/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos