Narendra Modi trapped on flyby in major security breach





Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on an airlift in the western state of Punjab for almost 20 minutes in a major security issue, according to the Federal Interior Ministry. The prime minister landed in the city of Bathinda on Wednesday and was supposed to fly by helicopter to a nearby freedom fighters memorial site. The Punjab is expected to hold major local elections before the end of March this year. Modi decided to take a two-hour road trip due to bad weather, but the road he was on was blocked by protesters, the Interior Ministry said in a statement. PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. He started traveling by road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the DGP [Director General of Police] Punjab Police (sic), the ministry said. Calling it a major flaw in the prime minister’s security, the ministry added that the prime ministers’ convoy was stranded for 15 to 20 minutes on the airlift about 30 km from the National Martyrs Memorial in the village of Hussainiwala. Mr. Modis’ schedule and travel plan have been communicated to the Punjab state government, led by the opposition Congress party, the interior ministry said. He alleged that the state government had not deployed additional security to secure any movement by road. Footage shared at the scene showed the prime minister’s convoy stranded during the flyby with officials from his special protection group covering the car. Mr. Modi and his party have faced resistance from residents of the Punjab, which has a large farming community, since the government passed three contentious farm laws in 2020. After facing massive protests spanning a year, the laws were finally withdrawn by Mr. Modi in December of last year. Following the security breach, the prime minister called off a rally and returned to Bathinda airport. The incident has turned into a political controversy as state elections loom. Mr. Modis Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has struggled to muster popular support in Punjab, especially since the introduction of agricultural laws, after which a local state ally also severed ties with the party. Smriti Irani, federal minister and member of the BJP, accused Congress of trying to harm the prime minister. “Such is the degradation of law and order in Punjab that the Director General of Police claims to be unable to provide security support to PMO [Prime Ministers Office] and security details, she told a press conference. BJP chief JP Nadda accused State Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi of refusing to phone to deal with or resolve the issue. The tactics used by the Congressional government in Punjab would hurt anyone who believes in democratic principles, he tweeted. Refuting the allegations, Channi told the News18 news network that there had been no security breach and that the prime minister had planned to arrive by plane but came by road without informing. [us]. I had asked the demonstrators to clear the roads before 3 p.m., he added. The Home Office has requested a detailed report from the state government and asked it to determine responsibility for the failure and take action.

