



President Joko Widodo distributes basic food aid to residents around the Randugunting Blora dam Blora – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, paid a working visit to the Regency of Blora on Wednesday (05/01/2022), with the agenda to inaugurate the Randugunting dam located in the village of Kalinanas, district of Japah, regency of Blora. On the sidelines of the inauguration activity, President Joko Widodo took the time to greet and provide basic food aid to the community around the dam. The arrival of the president at the place of the inauguration was immediately greeted with enthusiasm by the inhabitants of Blora who, at the time, also witnessed the event. The President, accompanied by PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor of Central Java Ganjar Pranowo and Regent Blora H Arief Rohman appeared to approach and greet local residents in a friendly manner. In front of the people, the president also asked them not to forget to wear masks. “Remember to wear a mask,” President Joko Widodo said. One of the residents of Kalinanas village, Japah district, Blora regency, who received basic food aid from President Joko Widodo. (photo: special dock) Wiwit (28), a resident of Kalinanas village, Japah district, was very happy, as he and his daughter were able to see and meet the number one person in Indonesia. He and the inhabitants of his village went to the site of the inauguration of the Randugunting dam, and on this occasion, the president provided them with basic food aid. “I am very happy, happy, today I can meet Pak Jokowi, it looks like a dream. Earlier I waved to Pak Jokowi,” said Wiwit. “Then I was called, I was told to come closer, and I was given clothes,” he added. Wiwid also expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi for his presence at the inauguration of the Randugunting Dam, as well as for providing basic food aid. “Alhamdulillah, thank you Mr. President for inaugurating this dam. I hope this dam will be useful for irrigation in Blora and later our village can also be further advanced”, he hoped. Another resident, Yasiran (50), a farmer from Japah district also expressed his gratitude to the president for the construction of the Randugunting dam and the basic food assistance provided to him. “Thank you, Mr. President, for providing us with basic necessities. The existence of the Randugunting dam will hopefully help agriculture in Blora and its surroundings,” Yasiran said. During the inauguration of the Randugunting dam, dozens of residents of the village of Kalinanas and its surroundings received basic food aid from the president. They lined up in an orderly fashion around the inauguration site of the dam. After the event, the President and his entourage then left the scene with the TNI AU Super Puma helicopter for the next agenda. (teg / imm) Reporter: Priyo SPd Publisher: Imam Nurcahyo Editor: Imam Nurcahyo

