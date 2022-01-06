Biden to call Trump ‘singular responsibility’ for January 6 attacks





WASHINGTON, Jan.5 (Reuters) – President Joe Biden will tell Americans that his predecessor, Donald Trump, bears “singular responsibility” for the deadly Jan.6 attack on Capitol Hill as it marks the first anniversary of the Thursday’s assault, the White told House.

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, both Democrats, will speak Thursday morning at the United States Capitol, a year after a crowd loyal to Trump raided the complex in an unsuccessful attempt to stop the certification of the votes of the Electoral College that officially delivered Biden’s electoral victory.

Biden and his key aides have been reluctant to speak directly about Trump since the former senator took office last January, even as the former Republican president continued to spread lies about his electoral defeat, and Democrats, Historians and civil rights activists are increasingly concerned about the future of the nearly 250-year-old representative democracy. Thursday’s speech comes after Biden spent months encouraging Americans to unite against the COVID-19 pandemic and rebuild together after weather disasters.

On Thursday, Biden will lay out the significance of what happened on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s singular responsibility for the chaos and carnage we have seen and he will forcibly push back the lies spread by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and their own supporters as well as distract from their role in what happened, ”White House press secretary Jen Psaki said.

Trump canceled a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago, Florida estate that was scheduled for Thursday evening, accusing what he called “bias and dishonesty” of the House of Representatives inquiry into the attacks and the media, a favorite target. .

Taylor Budowich, a spokesperson for Trump, said it was “not surprising” that Biden spent January 6 “trying to further divide our nation, adding that” division is the only thing Democrats know To do”.

Four people died on the day of the riot and a Capitol Hill police officer died the next day after defending Congress. Dozens of police were injured in the hour-long attack by Trump supporters, and four officers have since committed suicide.

The White House has said Biden will push back against Trump’s false claims, adopted by many of his supporters, that his electoral defeat was the result of widespread fraud and attempts to downplay the worst assault on the Capitol since the War of 1812 .

Biden was “lucid about the threat the former president poses to our democracy,” Psaki said, “and how the former president constantly strives to undermine core American values ​​and the rule of law.” .

She added that the president sees the deadly attacks as the tragic culmination of what these four years under President Trump have done to our country.

Harris will use his remarks to “indicate that the American experience is being tested and that we must work to secure voting rights, ensure free and fair elections and protect our democracy for generations to come,” an official said. administration.

Reporting by Trevor Hunnicutt and Jarrett Renshaw; Additional reports by Alexander Ulmer, Nandita Bose and Jeff Mason

