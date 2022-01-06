Afghan high-stakes game: The Tribune India





G Parthasarathy

chancellor, central jammu university and former high commissioner to pakistan

I mran khan has the dubious distinction of being the first Pakistani prime minister to create divisions between army chief Gen. Bajwa and an ambitious ex-ISI chief Lt. Gen. Faiz Hameed, who hopes to succeed to General Bajwa on November 1, 2022. Hameed had gained international notoriety by using the coercive powers of ISI proteges in Afghanistan, the infamous Haqqani network, to oust Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar from Kabul to Kandahar. Baradar was to be appointed the new prime minister. There followed the installation of a new Afghan cabinet in the presence and with the involvement of Hameed. Although Imran Khan supported this arrangement, it could well herald new problems for him. There is no way Hameed’s successor, Lt. Gen. Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, will perform to the tunes of Imran Khan.

Pakistan has used every means imaginable to take advantage of the global concerns arising from the Taliban regime.

All of this takes place as Bangladesh celebrates the 50th anniversary of its liberation from Pakistani occupation. Bangladesh has done much better than Pakistan in most economic indicators. It has also been successful in maintaining good relations with its neighbors in South and Southeast Asia. It’s different from Pakistan, which claims to be one of the main champions of radical Islamist organizations around the world.

Pakistanis, like respected physicist Pervez Hoodbhoy, have noted: “Today some economists are saying Bangladesh will be the next Asian tiger. Its growth rate last year (7.8%) places it at the level of India (8%), and well above Pakistan (5.8%). Bangladesh’s per capita debt is $ 434, less than half that of Pakistan ($ 974). Its foreign exchange reserves ($ 32 billion) are four times Pakistan’s reserves of $ 8 billion. ‘ While Pakistan claims international economic “parity” with India, it has less than a quarter of Bangladesh’s foreign exchange reserves. Islamabad’s foreign exchange reserves stand at $ 8 billion, or barely 1.25% of India’s foreign exchange reserves ($ 640 billion).

Not surprisingly, the foreign ministers of Afghanistan’s five Central Asian neighbors – Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan – prematurely left the Islamabad ministerial conference of Islamic countries to attend at a meeting of foreign ministers in Delhi to discuss regional cooperation and issues. of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Other guests included mid-level representatives from the United States and its allies. The Islamabad conference was inaugurated by Imran Khan. Little help, however, can be expected from most of those who participated, apart from an initial contribution from Saudi Arabia, as the founder of the OIC.

Pakistan has used every means imaginable to profit economically from the global concerns arising from the Taliban regime by coming to the fore diplomatically. There are, however, serious challenges Imran Khan faces due to his own domestic issues. Its statements supporting Taliban practices, such as denying women employment and education opportunities, will not be welcomed by the United States, or its European allies, or even by many Islamic countries. Talks are underway to provide international economic assistance to Afghanistan. India, Iran and their Central Asian partners are expected to devise measures to increase the use of the port of Chabahar in Iran, as a transport corridor for relief supplies bound for Afghanistan.

The next two years are going to be crucial for Imran Khan as he prepares for the general election of 2023. Even before that, a decision must be made on who will be the next Pakistani army chief. It’s no secret that there is no love lost between Imran Khan and the current army chief. The differences came to light recently, when Imran Khan had to eat a humble pie and implement the army chief’s decision to transfer his favorite, the former DG ISI, as corps commander, all by accepting the candidate of the head of the army, Lieutenant-General Nadeem Ahmed. Anjum, as the new head of ISI. Despite Pakistan’s claims about its role in the US “war on terror”, it has been accused of aiding the Taliban. Imran Khan regretted Pakistan’s decision to join the “war on terror”, describing it as a “self-inflicted injury”. Interestingly, after attracting economic and military aid from the United States for more than two decades, Pakistan now feels disappointed with Washington.

India has done well in avoiding military involvement in the “war on terror” in Afghanistan, despite providing military and economic assistance to elected Afghan governments. However, US President Biden maintains warm feelings for Pakistan. This was evident when he invited Pakistan to its much-vaunted “Summit of Democracies”, while ignoring the fact that the military remains the main actor in Pakistan. In doing so, Biden chose not to invite established democracies in South Asia, such as Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Visibly under pressure from China, Imran Khan declined the invitation. These are developments that India has taken note of. The recent visit of Russian President Putin to India has clearly shown that India intends to safeguard its strategic autonomy. New Delhi cannot be coerced by Biden on who his friends and strategic partners should be.

Interestingly, Taliban soldiers recently halted an attempt by their Pakistani counterparts to fence off the Pakistan-Afghanistan border along the contested Durand Line. It is a border imposed on Afghanistan by the British. Afghan Defense Ministry spokesman Enayatullah Khwarizmi called the Pakistani border fence “illegal”. The whole incident was filmed by the Afghans. One wonders how Pakistan and its Taliban protege Sirajuddin Haqqani will react in the future to such incidents across the disputed 2,600 km border.

