Far-right forums thrive after attack on Capitol Hill, but stumble over Trump legacy and riots





A year after the riots by members of far-right groups on the United States Capitol, the online extremist forums that telegraphed the January 6 brutality are still the scene of violent rhetoric.

But they also point to a different reality: Disparate groups that once united around a common goal are now struggling to come to an agreement on many issues, including what happened on January 6 and how. interpret former President Donald Trump’s support for Covid vaccines.

Calls for violence in these online forums have become less specific, although experts warn they are still of concern.

A report released Thursday by Advance Democracy, a non-partisan, nonprofit group that conducts public interest research and investigations, found that while explicit calls for violence are no longer so prolific, misinformation about voter fraud and conspiracy theories of the 2020 presidential election continue to be prominent and a number of users continue to use violent rhetoric.

This is a separate change from the days leading up to January 6, 2021, when users of TheDonald.Win, an extremist forum that was uploaded to an independent website after being banned from Reddit, posted photos of ammunition in their hotel rooms and maps. tunnels under the Capitol.

Major posts on that same forum in recent weeks lamented Trump’s support for vaccines and Covid recalls, as users largely believed he had not received them and was against them. They also expressed their disillusionment with Trump, who they say did not sufficiently defend those they call J6 prisoners, or those who were jailed for participating in violent crimes during the Capitol riot. .

This disappointment only increased after Trump canceled his press conference scheduled for Jan.6 in Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday.

An article on Patriots.win said Trump has a whole army, “but he just won’t use it.”

TheDonald was renamed shortly after the attack to Patriots.Win, as the original owner feared legal issues in the weeks following the attack.

Extremists largely avoided pushing events on Thursday’s anniversary, aside from several small vigils planned for Ashli ​​Babbitt, the rioter who was shot and killed by a Capitol Police officer while she was trying to break into the chamber of the House of Representatives.

QAnon adherents, anti-vaccine activists and Trump supporters instead turned their attention to an anti-vaccination march on Washington on January 23, which was promoted by Steve Bannons War Room and anti-vaccine influencers.

The Advance Democracy report comes as far-right extremism remains under scrutiny from US law enforcement and watch groups. Some groups that fell silent in the months following the January 6 riots have reappeared recently to focus on local politics, focusing on school and county health boards.

And while the extremist web forums are quieter than a year ago, they are active and still trying to come to terms with the riot. Patriots.Win’s posters remain widely shared on the merit of the attack, as do members of the QAnon movement.

Mike Rothschild, who studies the QAnon movement, said most adherents generally believe a conspiracy theory put forward by Fox News host Tucker Carlson that the riot was a setup organized by federal agents to trap Trump supporters, while others still celebrate violence.

I don’t think you have the open, planned, no-attempt to cover up plot that you had until Jan.6, Rothschild said. They don’t do that. And we would know if they did that, because they made no effort to hide it.

The Advance Democracys report found no similar direct planning on the same forums as the Jan. 6 anniversary approached, but found disillusionment with the former president for not using his army.

Other violent threats remain. Rothschild pointed to a cartoon popular among QAnon supporters in recent days by pro-Trump illustrator Ben Garrison, which showed Dr.Anthony Fauci, the White House’s chief medical adviser, hanging from a lamppost.

The violence in rhetoric is as blatant as ever, he said.

