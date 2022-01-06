Accompanying Jokowi’s Kunker, Ganjar even asked for t-shirts





GROBOGAN Indonesian President Joko Widodo once again paid a working visit to Central Java on Wednesday 5/1/2022. Accompanied by Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Jokowi visited four regions, namely Sragen, Blora, Grobogan and Semarang City. Landing at Solo’s Adi Soemarmo Airport, President Jokowi and his entourage drove straight to the first point, Gemolong Market, Sragen Regency. Jokowi and Ganjar welcomed and distributed basic necessities to traders. From Sragen, President Jokowi, Governor Ganjar Pranowo and their entourage traveled to Grobogan to visit Purwodadi Market and SDN 3 Nglinduk. Residents awaiting Jokowi’s arrival cheered as the group arrived. Jokowi and Ganjar and their entourage went directly to the courtyard of the primary school located in the village of Gabus, in the district of Tlogotirto, in Grobogan. Ganjar had time to greet the participants in the vaccination at other points that followed virtually. Hi SD Rejosari, there is SD Wirosari, SD 4 Godong, SD 4 Purwodadi and Baturagung. “Here I am complete with the DPRD, Mr. Deputy, Mr. President is traveling,” Ganjar said. On this occasion, Ganjar advised all residents of the school to remain disciplined in health protocols. Even if you have been vaccinated, you should still wear a mask when you are traveling. I strained and entrusted the process to keep. The teacher who teaches in the classroom, please continue to wear the mask, okay? dongakke healthy all. Thanks, said Ganjar. Hundreds of locals who gathered around the primary school kept calling the names of Jokowi and Ganjar. Before leaving school and continuing his activities, Jokowi approached the residents. At this point, Ganjar who was behind Jokowi drew attention. The locals who stood in the middle of the rice fields because they could not approach, called out Ganjar’s name. Mr .. Mr Ganjar .. chaos Sir, cried an inhabitant. At that time, Ganjar and Minister of Public Works and Public Relations Basuki Hadimoeljono interacted with the locals. Ganjar asked if they had been vaccinated or not. He also reminded residents who do not wear masks. Aja lali (don’t forget) your mask, your mask dinggo (used). Be healthy, Ganjar said. The interaction between Ganjar and the bustling community also caught the attention of President Jokowi. Jokowi, who wore a double mask, removed one of his masks to set an example for residents to remember to wear masks. From Purwodadi, President Jokowi and Governor Ganjar Pranowo and their entourage continued their activities. They traveled by helicopter to Blora Regency to inaugurate the Randugunting reservoir. (Central Java Public Relations)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://jatengprov.go.id/publik/dampingi-kunker-jokowi-ganjar-malah-dimintai-kaos-warga/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos