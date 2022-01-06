PM Modis’ car caught in a demonstration in Punjab; unacceptable forfeiture, says Amit Shah

The event proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modis in Ferozepur in Punjab was canceled on Wednesday after his convoy was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes as the road was blocked by protesters near the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala.

The Home Office (MHA) called this a major loophole in the Prime Minister’s security. He requested a detailed report from the state government and asked it to determine responsibility for the failure and take strict action.

Interior Minister Amit Shah tweeted: The Interior Ministry has requested a detailed report on today’s security breach in Punjab. Such a breach of security procedures during the Prime Minister’s visit is totally unacceptable and responsibility will be fixed.

The Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, rejected the idea that there had been a breach of security. He said there was no threat to the Prime Minister’s safety, although he expressed regret for the episode. The Prime Minister was due to visit Ferozepur today for some inaugurations and was to address a political rally. But due to disturbances on the road by agitators, he had to return, for which I express my regret. After all, he is the Prime Minister. Governments [Centre-State] working in tandem … We respect our Prime Minister, he said.

The incident took place as there was a sudden change in the Prime Minister’s travel schedule. According to the program, the Prime Minister was to travel by helicopter and not by road. We have been informed by the Prime Minister’s Office that he will be traveling by helicopter. This is where a decision to travel by road was made by their [Central] agencies and agents. Along the way there were agitators, who suddenly blocked the road with tractor-trucks. There was no plan from the Prime Minister to go on this road. The agitators have not yet been identified. Also, the cavalcade of Prime Ministers was stopped at a good distance from the agitators and our officers asked that it would be better to take an alternative route or go by a helicopter. There was no attack or danger to the Prime Minister or any breach of security. However, if there is a discrepancy, we will investigate the matter, he explained.

The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modis stranded during an overflight 30 km from Hussainiwala due to traffic jams caused by protesting farmers, in the Punjab on January 5, 2022. Photo: Special arrangement

As the elections approach, these turmoils are happening every day. Even I faced them. It is a democratic system, people come to the roads to express their concerns. The agitators were on the roads last night and our officers persuaded them to leave after talking to them. Farmers demonstrated peacefully at the Delhi border for a year. Farmers have their demands and today, if some people were demonstrating peacefully here, it should not be seen as a threat to the safety of prime ministers. I am not going to use bullet or lathis on the people of Punjab. I call on everyone, especially the BJP, not to play politics on the issue. We have all the respect for our Prime Minister. Nothing like this had endangered his safety in the Punjab, he added.

Foundation for projects

The prime minister was due to lay the foundation stones for several development projects worth over Rs. 42,750 crore, including the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra highway and a PGIMER satellite center.

According to an MHA statement, he landed in Bathinda in the morning from where he was due to fly by helicopter to the National Martyrs Memorial. Due to the rain and poor visibility, PM waited about 20 minutes for the weather to clear up. When the weather did not improve, it was decided that he would visit the National Marytrs Memorial by road, which would take over two hours. He then took to the road after the necessary confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Director General of Police (DGP) of the Punjab Police, he said, adding that about 30 km from the National Martyrs’ Memorial , when the MP convoy reached an overflight, the road was found to be blocked by protesters. The PM was stuck on the flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major security flaw for PM.

The statement noted that the prime minister’s travel schedule and plan have been communicated well in advance to the state government. In accordance with the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have an emergency plan ready. Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road, which have clearly not been deployed. After this security breach, it was decided to return to Bathinda airport, he said.

The cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modis stranded during an overflight 30 km from Hussainiwala due to traffic jams caused by protesting farmers, in the Punjab on January 5, 2022. Photo: Special arrangement

Call to protest

Farmers opposed Mr. Modis’ visit to Ferozepur and several farmer groups called for demonstrations against him. Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), one of the largest farmers’ organizations in Punjab, was at the forefront of the protests.

In addition, other unions, including the Kisan Mazdoor Sangarsh Committee (KMSC), have staged protests in some locations. Farmers’ unions, however, denied that there had been a call to block roads in protest.

We called for a peaceful demonstration and our members demonstrated as decided. Our members have not blocked the road anywhere, said KMSC General Secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher.

BKU (U) general secretary Sukhdev Singh Korikalan told The Hindu their members burned effigies of the prime minister in several places around the state. Mr. Modi decided to return because there were empty chairs where he was to address the rally. It is a momentous event and another victory for the farmers’ struggle, he noted.

As the Assembly elections draw closer, a political controversy surrounding the issue has erupted. Accumulating his own government, former President of the Punjab Congress Sunil Jakhar said: “What happened today is simply not acceptable. It is against Panjabiyat. A safe passage for the Indian Prime Minister to address the BJP political rally in Ferozpur should have been provided. This is how democracy works.

Amarinders asks

Former Chief Minister and Chief of Congress of Punjab Lok, Captain Amarinder Singh (retired), said: “Total failure of law and order in Punjab, CM and HM Punjab in particular. When you cannot ensure a smooth passage for the Prime Minister of the country and that too only 10 km from the Pakistani border, you do not have the right to remain in office and must resign! He demanded the removal of the government and the imposition of the power of presidents in the state.

Shiromani Akali Dal also attacked the state government. There is a complete collapse of law and order in the Punjab. We have been saying this for a long time. The CM is incompetent to run the state, said its president Sukhbir Singh Badal.

BJP chief Manjinder Singh Sirsa tweeted: PM @narendramodi Ji’s vehicle was stuck in the open. His car was completely visible to everyone. The Prime Minister’s cavalcade is seen returning – well-planned Congressional government conspiracy exposed!

It is a manifestation of BKU (Krantikari)

Bharatiya Kisan (Krantikari) Union President Surjit Singh said The hindu by telephone that it was members of their team who organized the demonstration on the Ferozepur-Moga section, through which the cavalcade of prime ministers passed. We are protesting against the anti-farmer policies and attitude of the BJP, he said.