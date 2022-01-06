Narendra Modi security breach: Prime Minister Modi cancels visit to Ferozepur after major security breach in Punjab





Prime Minister Narendra Modi canceled his scheduled visit to Ferozepur, Punjab on Wednesday due to a major security breach on the road to the National Martyrs Memorial in Hussainiwala The Prime Minister was stranded on an airlift for 15 to 20 minutes about 30 km from the Memorial, the road being blocked by protesters. The previous plan to travel by helicopter was canceled due to rain and poor visibility, forcing the two-hour journey down the road. Prime Minister Modi landed in Bathinda today and was due to travel to Ferozepur to lay the foundation stones for several development projects and address the population on this occasion.

It is sad that the PM’s visit to launch development projects worth thousands of crores for the Punjab has been disrupted. But https://t.co/2UukW1bDp8 – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) 1641374279000 “The prime minister was stuck on a flyover for 15 to 20 minutes. This was a major flaw in the prime minister’s security,” the Home Office said in a statement. The MHA says the Prime Minister’s travel schedule and plan were communicated to the government of the Punjab in advance. “As per the procedure, they must make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security and have a contingency plan ready. In addition, given the contingency plan, the government of Punjab must deploy additional security to secure everything. movement by road, which was clearly not deployed, “said the statement from the MHA. After the security failure, it was decided that the PM should return to Bathinda airport. BJP chief JP Nadda denounced Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi in a series of tweets and also accused him of refusing to take phone calls.

To make matters worse, CM Channi refused to call to sort out or resolve the issue. The tactic https://t.co/lcYPNo60rS – Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) 1641374256000 Officials at Bhatinda airport told ANI that upon his return Prime Minister Modi told them, Apne CM ko merci kehna, ki mein Bhatinda tak zinda laut paaya airport. The MHA said it was aware of the security breach in Punjab and requested a detailed report from the state government. “The state government has also been urged to determine responsibility for this failure and to take strict action,” he added. The incident turned into a conflict between the Center and the Congress-led Punjab ahead of the state assembly elections. “It is a shame that Prime Minister Modi’s cavalcade has been stopped by protesters as he marches on to launch development programs for the well-being of Punjab. This is a serious flaw in security and the fact that the Punjab CM has not addressed the issue makes things even worse, ”Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

Dear Naddaji, Stop losing your cool and all sense of propriety. Remember -1. 10,000 security guards have been deployed https://t.co/yDLa9aTz6b – Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) 1641378522000 Congressman Randeep Singh Surjewala hit back with a channel on the Tweets, saying “Dear Naddaji, stop losing your temper and all sense of propriety.”



