Corruption of All Politicians Cannot Be Equal to Imran Khan’s: Fazlur Rehman – Pakistan

Corruption of All Politicians Cannot Be Equal to Imran Khan Alone: ​​Fazlur Rehman

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said the corruption of all politicians cannot equal that of Imran Khan alone.

Addressing a press conference with Mustafa Kamal, the leader of the Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP), Fazlur Rehman said he welcomed the leader of the PSP.

He mentioned that Sindh and KPK are developing such legislation in which the powers of local bodies are reduced. Mustafa Kamal’s point of view carries weight. The legislation must conform to the constitution.

The PDM chief said PTI had been exposed in the foreign funding case. The corruption of all politicians cannot be equal to Imran Khan alone. It has been proven that he was brought up in an incompetent manner. It has been proven that the whole family of Imran Khan is a thief and that an international lobby is behind the establishment of his reign.

On this occasion, Mustafa Kamal congratulated the Maulana on his victory in the KP elections. He mentioned that the needs of young people are not being met. The provincial government does not want to distribute power to local government across Sindh, due to which frustration could be found among the youth of the province.

Earlier on January 2, the leader of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM), Maulana Fazlur Rehman, had declared that Pakistan was the country of Nawaz Sharif and that he had to return. He further announced that the March 23 protest would end the federal government.

He said this at a press conference in Peshawar on Sunday. Fazlur Rehman said the government has brought inflation, poverty and economic instability to the country. Criticizing the mini-budget, he mentioned that the state bank will come under the care of the IMF while the government will have to take the debts of the commercial banks.

Addressing the conference, he added that together with Shehbaz Sharif, he would lead mass protests against the government in Islamabad. PDM has never considered PPP and ANP as its rival parties. He added that PDM is independent. Fazlur Rehman added that Pakistan is the country of Nawaz Sharif, he should come back. Afghanistan needs peace and Pakistan must play its central role in trying to bring peace to the country.

