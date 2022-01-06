President Joko Widodo inaugurates the renovation of Semarang Johar market





Semarang, Central Java – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo, today opened Wednesday (5/1/2022) the Johar Market which was completed after a fire several years ago. Semarang Mayor Hendrar Prihadi directly accompanied President Jokowi, as well as Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo and Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung, and PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono. President Jokowi also called for the Johar market area to be jointly protected, so that the market’s past glory can be restored. He pointed out that a crowded market indicates that there is a movement of the community economy with buying and selling transactions and activities that move the economic chain of the population. “I entrust it, keep it clean, keep it safe so that this market really becomes a clean, tidy and orderly market, and does not turn into a dirty and smelly market. Restore the past glory of Johar Market and as a landmark of Semarang, “urged President Jokowi. Meanwhile, the mayor of Semarang. Hendrar Hendi Prihadi expressed his gratitude to President Jokowi for paying attention to the town of Semarang, so that the Pasar Johar area could be rebuilt, after suffering a fire. He revealed that it would cost a lot to rebuild Pasar Johar. The government of the city of Semarang itself has even spent more than 157 billion rupees to strengthen the structure of regional development, including the square. Meanwhile, the central government has allocated around 146 billion rupees for the construction of markets in north and central Johar. Meanwhile, South Johar Market was built at a cost of around 103 billion rupees and 20.3 billion rupees for Kanjengan Market to increase the capacity of traders.

