Trump abandons plans for Jan.6 anniversary as top cops adviser on entire coup plot on live TV





As the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol approaches, at least one American will not be commemorating the day in the way he had hoped. That American is former President Donald Trump, who previously had big plans for the occasion involving a press conference in Mar-a-Lago and, from what we can tell, a speech on how the violent insurgency was actually a good thing because the 2020 election was stolen from it, with the insistence that anyone suggesting otherwise be thrown into a gulag. There probably would have been giveaways as well (Make America Hats Jan 6 again), at least a balloon arch and pigs in a blanket because, after all, the guy still thinks this is an event to be stood on. remember. Remember this day forever! He told the bloodthirsty crowd last year, and damn it, he really meant it!

Unfortunately for old man Trump, things will not go as planned. While reason and logic rarely, if ever, succeeded in convincing him, the advisers could have convinced him that it was all one of his worst ideas, which obviously means something. According to Axios, Sen. Lindsey Graham urged the ex-president to cancel the press conference, saying there could be some danger in holding a press conference, while Laura Ingraham used her Monday night show to signal that she also thought it was all a car accident waiting to happen, asking a guest the main question, some things were horrible that happened that shouldn’t have happened that day … Is it smart for President Trump to have a rally on this day, compared to next week or the week before?

Someone familiar with the matter told the Washington Post that the press is going to be awful, awful, noting how Trump initially announced it all on a lark and without a plan, which seems fair. As The New York Times Maggie Haberman reported on Tuesday, it was becoming clear that he likely wouldn’t get the live TV coverage he was hoping for, which likely led to a nervous breakdown from the ex-president. and the decision to cancel.

Of course, in a statement released by his Save America PAC, Trump blamed the event’s cancellation elsewhere, saying / shouting: in light of the outright bias and dishonesty of the unselected committee of Democrats on January 6 , two failed Republicans and Fake News Media, I’m canceling the Jan. 6 press conference in Mar-a-Lago on Thursday, and instead I will discuss several of these important topics at my rally on Saturday, Jan.15 in Arizona. It will be a big crowd! He added: This is the Democrats’ big cover-up committee and the media are complicit … Why the main reason people come to Washington DC, which is the 2020 presidential election fraud, not the main subject of the Deselect the committee survey? It was, in fact, the crime of the century.

How will Trump spend the anniversary of the riots instead? For starters, he could talk to his lawyers about the fact that three other officers who responded to the attack sued him, asking a court to hold him responsible for killing his violent supporters on Capitol Hill and seeking damages. for physical and emotional damage. injuries they suffered as a result. Lawyers for one of the officers, Marcus Moore, said in their lawsuit their client continued to suffer a heavy emotional toll in the wake of the January 6 uprising, adding: He is haunted by the memory of being attacked and most sensory impacts especially explosions from flashbangs and other devices, as well as the sights, sounds, smells and even the tastes of the attack remain close to the surface.

Honestly, however, Trump, who regularly downplays violence and has claimed his supporters hug and kiss police, would likely find all this legal stuff boring. Instead, maybe Hell will use the new gap in his schedule to watch a replay from one of his assistants detailing the Trump team’s plot to reverse the results of the election:

Twitter content

This content can also be viewed on the site from which it originates.

It’s Peter Navarro, one of the Trump administration’s top advisers, describing Green Bay Sweep, a plot he hatched with Steve Bannon using research allegedly blessed by Trump to block the vote count of the Electoral College and deprive Joe Biden of the 270 votes needed for his victory to be officially certified, which would ultimately lead to the House of Representatives giving Trump a second term. Which definitely seems worth considering as the anniversary of the coup attempt approaches.

