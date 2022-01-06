The January 6 criminal case against Donald Trump





In hindsight, Donald Trump’s intentions couldn’t seem clearer. In the closing months of the 2020 presidential race, he routinely waged a disinformation campaign that convinced many of his supporters that the election would be stolen by Democrats. After losing, he doubled down on these false claims and repeatedly lobbied state election officials, Department of Justice prosecutors, state and federal judges, members of Congress and the vice president to cancel the results. After those efforts failed, he appeared at a rally in Washington, DC, where he urged thousands of his supporters to prevent Congress from certifying defeat. For hours, as they stormed the Capitol, he didn’t act.

These measures, argue leaders of the Congressional committee investigating the Jan.6 attack on the Capitol, apparently constitute a crime. But, based on the evidence made public so far, the unprecedented nature of Trump’s actions, as well as the vagueness of laws regarding the certification of presidential elections, legal loopholes, and his manipulation of others could allow the former president to escape criminal prosecution for his role in events surrounding the attack.

A congressman with knowledge of the committee’s investigation said it was ongoing and it was too early to say what it would do. The employee pointed out that Trump has always tried to avoid explicitly engaging in wrongdoing over the years, as he did during the Oval Office call with the Ukrainian president, which nonetheless has led to his first dismissal. Trump seems to have been very careful never to give an order to strongly imply what should happen rather than giving an order, the employee told me, comparing Trump to Henry II of England, who organized (possibly be apocryphal) the murder of the Archbishop of Canterbury. by signaling to subordinates his desire to free himself from the religious leader without explicitly ordering it. The employee, who asked not to be named, relied on a phrase said to have been spoken by the 12th-century king: Who will rid me of this intrusive priest?

Recent statements by committee chairman Bennie Thompson and vice chairman Liz Cheney, one of only two Republicans on the panel, have raised hopes that the panel will send Trump to the Justice Department for prosecution. criminal. Such a move would increase political pressure on Attorney General Merrick Garland to prosecute Trump. In a TV interview on Sunday, Thompson said the panel was examining whether Trump had committed a crime: if our committee is convinced that something criminal has happened, well, make the referral. And Cheney, in a speech last month, mentioned a specific accusation: Did Donald Trump, by his action or inaction, corruptly seek to obstruct or impede the formal process of Congress for counting electoral votes?

Federal prosecutors in Washington have indicted dozens of rioters who stormed Capitol Hill with charges of obstructing formal congressional proceedings, carrying sentences of up to twenty years. But legal experts have said condemning Trump on such a charge could be difficult. Ilya Somin, a libertarian lawyer at George Mason University and critic for the former president, told me that Trump’s lawyers would probably argue that this did not apply to him because he had not entered Capitol Hill. January 6th. I think it’s very clear that this applies to people who entered the building, Somin said. If Trump walked into the building and led the attack in person, it would be much easier to convict him of this offense and others.

The congressman with knowledge of committee work said the media had exaggerated Thompson and Cheneys’ statements. Criminal dismissal cases have grown disproportionate, the staff member warned. He became the new shining object. (Another shiny new object emerged on Tuesday, when the committee asked Fox News host Sean Hannity to voluntarily testify about the text messages he sent that showed he had prior knowledge of President Trumps and his legal teams planning for Jan. 6. Hannity warned Republicans in Congress trying to overturn the results, writing on Jan. 5 that he was very worried for the next 48 hours.) said the committee’s primary focus was on creating a definitive history of the events of January 6 and on recommending laws and reforms that would prevent future attempts to annul the election by giving the American people a full picture of what that happened and making recommendations to help ensure that nothing like January 6 happens again.

Ultimately, the decision whether or not to prosecute Trump rests with Garland, a former federal judge who has made restoring public confidence in the political neutrality of the Department of Justice his primary focus. Despite Garlands’ attempts to separate the Justice Department from politically motivated prosecutions, it’s increasingly clear that investigating Trump is becoming the defining issue of his tenure. The continued challenge from Trump and his allies is forcing Garland to make a decision that none of his predecessors face: whether or not to prosecute a former president who has attempted to overturn an election and appears ready to do so again. Democrats are demanding that Garland act more aggressively, with Representative Ruben Gallego of Arizona declaring his efforts so far weak and senseless, and saying there are many more Jan 6 organizers who should be stopped now.

David Laufman, a former senior Justice Department official, said he disagreed with Justice Department criticisms for not having previously indicted Trump in criminal charges. Despite the horrors of January 6, the Justice Department should not conduct criminal investigations or prosecutions against former President Trump or others connected with the attack on Capitol Hill, unless the facts and the law support it as part of an established policy, he said. This is the Department of Justice, not the Department of Retribution and we don’t want the rule of law eroded just to make us feel good. But Laufman also called on prosecutors not to be lenient with Trump, adding that the department should not hesitate to use the full weight of its enforcement authorities against Trump or anyone else just because it could be perceived as politically motivated.

On Wednesday afternoon, Garland gave a speech that was clearly aimed at reassuring the public and countering criticism. The twenty-five minute address was Garland vintage. He promised political neutrality and said that we are following the facts and not a program or an assumption. He promised equal justice for all: There cannot be different rules depending on the political party or the affiliation. There cannot be different rules for friends and foes. And he promised new measures. The steps we have taken so far will not be the last, he said, adding that the Justice Department remains committed to holding all January 6 perpetrators, at all levels, accountable under the law, whether they were present that day or whether they were criminally responsible for the assault. about our democracy.

At a time when the majority of Republicans mistakenly believe the 2020 election was fraudulent and the majority of Democrats believe it was not, Garland will be demonized no matter what action he takes in the regard to Trump. The attorney general, based on his speech, continues to believe he can restore normal order a mandate from the justice ministry to base decisions on whether to charge defendants strictly on the facts of a case . He continues to believe that the majority of Americans still support the principle that all people should be treated fairly under the law, including Donald Trump. And that the majority will reject political violence and trust the justice system. Right now that belief, for Garland and all Americans, is a huge political gamble.

