The computer motherboard with the letters “China Designed” is visible in this illustration taken on December 1, 2021. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic / Illustration – RC2U5R9JUBSP Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

HONG KONG, Jan. 5 (Reuters Breakingviews) – It’s Beijing 0, artificial intelligence 1. Chinese rules targeting how companies can use algorithms will come into effect in March. read more This is the first major attempt by global regulators to curb the increasingly dystopian influence of Big Tech. Apps from ByteDance, owner of TikTok and others, already hit by an advertising slowdown, will need to allow consumers to opt out of personalized recommendations, among other things. President Xi Jinping is tightening his grip on local giants like Alibaba (9988.HK) and Tencent (0700.HK). Other governments may take note. Thorny issues such as discriminatory online pricing tactics, excessive collection of personal data, and even harassment of users with pop-ups have been raised. The latest algorithm restrictions put a welcome focus on tackling internet addiction. But the details are too vague, making the implementation tricky and expensive. Companies will have to control “fake news” themselves and somehow ensure that older people are protected against fraud; algorithms should also promote “positive energy and should not influence public opinion.” And that is in addition to China’s strict censorship requirements. It’s a well-intentioned but messy first effort from Beijing. (By Yawen Chen) Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register To follow @Breakingviews on Twitter Capital Calls – More Concise Information About Global Finance: The disappearance of BlackBerry is a warning read more Delivery Hero speeds up mergers and acquisitions in tough times learn more The clock is ticking for Hong Kong boards read more 3G is back to basics with $ 7 billion store deal Read more Enels’ fintech hub is offered at a generous price Read more Register now for FREE and unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Editing by Robyn Mak and Katrina Hamlin Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for financial calendar information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect the big companies and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

