Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen vows to hold junta to negotiate ahead of Myanmar visit – Radio Free Asia

Days before a visit to Myanmar as the new president of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen changed tack and pledged to ensure that the junta honors a deal to end violence in the country almost a year after seizing power in a coup.

Speaking at a ceremony Wednesday honoring athlete Ouk Sreymom for his recent gold medal at the 2021 World Petanque Championships, Hun Sen dismissed the suggestion that he would be lenient with Myanmar, despite concerns that the trip – scheduled for Jan. 7-8 and the first by a foreign leader since the Feb. 1, 2021 coup – would confer legitimacy on the country’s military leader. Snr. General Min Aung Hlaing’s forces are accused of committing widespread atrocities since the takeover.

“Please don’t blame the President of ASEAN yet. Wait and see, “he said, adding that his program during the visit” will not go far beyond the five-point consensus “that was agreed by the 10 member states of the bloc in a meeting. emergency meeting in April 2021 to discuss the political crisis in Myanmar. .

“However, I did not set any preconditions for my visit. We will surely discuss the five-point consensus, ”he added, referring to a scheduled meeting with Min Aung Hlaing to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation.

Hun Sen said he had no “hidden agenda” for his visit and that Cambodia only hopes to “ease the tension” in Myanmar, where nearly 8,400 civilians have been arrested and 1,437 killed by junta authorities since February, according to Bangkok-based assistance. Association of political prisoners, mainly during non-violent demonstrations against the coup.

“The first point of our [ASEAN] a consensus agreement is to remain “patient and end the violence”. This is what we want, “he said. He added that he would extend his visit to Myanmar if necessary to ensure progress is made.

Hun Sen’s change of tone comes a day after he had a telephone exchange with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, who then took to Twitter to offer his support for the Cambodian presidency and reiterate his country’s position that, if Myanmar is not honoring its agreement and restoring democracy through inclusive dialogue, it must “be represented only at the non-political level at ASEAN meetings”.

Neither Hun Sen nor the Cambodian Foreign Ministry mentioned Joko Widodo’s comments in a statement following the call.

It also followed a joint statement by nearly 200 civil society groups based in Cambodia and Myanmar condemning Hun Sen for showing support for the junta, and amid calls from Cambodian youth groups to reconsider the trip and rather to work for the improvement of human rights and democracy in his own country.

No mention of opposition

Min Aung Hlaing initially reported to ASEAN that he would end the violence in his country and allow the bloc to send an envoy to monitor the situation after the April meeting. However, after months of failure to implement measures to do so, relations between the two sides deteriorated as ASEAN chose not to invite junta delegations to several high-level meetings, including including its annual peak.

Former ASEAN Special Envoy to Myanmar, Brunei’s Foreign Minister Erywan Yusof, attempted to visit the country in October, but the junta denied him permission to meet with the ousted leader of the National League for Democracy (NLD) Aung San Suu Kyi and other prisoners.

Cambodia’s Foreign Ministry confirmed that Hun Sen was planning to hold a bilateral meeting with Min Aung Hlaing during his visit, but made no mention whether the prime minister would seek talks with Aung San Suu Kyi or the leaders. Myanmar National Unity Shadow Government (NUG).

Burmese junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun told RFA’s Burmese service on Wednesday that he did not know whether Hun Sen had applied for permission to meet with Aung San Suu Kyi, who was sentenced by a court last month. military to four years in prison for incitement and violations of COVID-19 Laws. The 76-year-old was arrested on the day of the coup along with President Win Myint and other NLD officials on 11 counts and faces a total of more than 100 years in prison.

“We have already said that he will meet with everyone concerned [but] it is not customary in any country to allow access to meet people to be tried or detainees and prisoners, ”he said.

Reasons questioned

Sasa, the Minister for International Relations of NUG, asked if Hun Sen plans to represent ASEAN, Cambodia or his own interests during his visit to Myanmar.

“If he represents ASEAN, he must speak to the people of ASEAN. If he is visiting for the people of Myanmar, the people of Myanmar must be involved. If he’s there as a friend of… Min Aung Hlaing, he’s going to write his own story, ”he said.

“People won’t accept him if he’s there to shake Min Aung Hlaing’s bloody hand. It will not be acceptable. If Cambodia is serious about improving the situation in Myanmar, it cannot do it alone, it must coordinate with other ASEAN members.

Burmese political analyst Than Soe Naing told RFA that Hun Sen’s visit will mainly benefit the junta and do little for the people of Myanmar.

“If there is anything special about Hun Sen’s visit, it will be for those who support the policies of the junta,” he said.

“The rest of the population has nothing to gain from this visit because we have already seen that Hun Sen intends to try to bring the junta leader back to ASEAN … our people do not appreciate the visit from Hun Sen to Myanmar. “

Cambodian political commentator Em Sovannara told RFA’s Khmer service that if Cambodia insists on allowing Myanmar to join ASEAN without making significant progress on its April deal, “there will surely be a decision to boycott” members of the bloc.

He said that by simply meeting Min Aung Hlaing without any preconditions, Hun Sen had already exceeded his authority.

Reported by the Khmer service of RFA and the Burmese service. Translated by Sovannarith Keo and Khin Maung Nyane. Written in English by Joshua Lipes.