Joe Biden accuses Donald Trump of “singular responsibility” on January 6 “chaos and carnage”: White House, World News





White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said on Wednesday that United States President Joe Biden will speak out on the truth about what happened when the U.S. Capitol was attacked last year on January 6.

US President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris will address the nation, marking the one-year anniversary of the Jan.6 attack on Congress. The event is scheduled for 9:00 a.m. local time.

Last year on Jan.6, supporters of then-Republican President Donald Trump stormed the United States Capitol to prevent Congress from certifying Biden’s victory in the presidential election.

During the White House press briefing targeting former President Donald Trump, Psaki said the president would tell the truth, “not the lies” that some have since spread. She said the lies endangered the rule of law and the “system of democratic governance”.

So far, Biden has mostly chosen to ignore Trump, despite repeated claims by some Republicans, especially Trump, that there were differences in the 2020 election.

Meanwhile, Psaki said Biden had “clear eyes on the threat the former president poses to our democracy.” She added that Biden recognizes how the former president [Donald Trump] “Constantly works to undermine core American values ​​and the rule of law.”

Asked if Biden would mention Trump’s role in the riot during his speech, Psaki said: “I would expect President Biden to outline the importance of what happened on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s singular responsibility for the chaos and carnage we have seen. “

“And he will forcibly push back the lie propagated by the former president in an attempt to mislead the American people and his own supporters, as well as to distract from his role in what happened,” he said. she added.

She also added that Biden sees the Jan.6 attacks on the United States Capitol as a “tragic culmination of what these four years under President Trump have done to our country.” She added that the speech is not yet finalized, but people will know who it refers to.

