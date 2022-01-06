Latest covid stats as Boris Johnson makes statement





Coronavirus cases continued to rise in Gloucestershire today as the Prime Minister introduced changes to covid restrictions to Parliament. Starting next week, those who test positive using a lateral flow test and those returning from international trips will no longer need a PCR test. The changes come as Gloucester records its second total of new daily infections, with 360 new cases in the past 24 hours. READ MORE: Ramarni Crosby’s family speak of devastation at ‘cruel and senseless’ loss The UK as a whole recorded its second-highest total of new daily infections, with 194,747 new cases in the past 24 hours. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson said there would be no new restrictions for at least the next three weeks. The latest coronavirus data released by the government shows the Omicron wave is continuing in Gloucestershire, where there were 1,368 new infections in 24 hours. This is the fourth time the county has recorded more than 1,300 cases in the past week. Below you can find the new daily infections in each of the six regions of Gloucestershire, with the running total in parentheses. Gloucester: 360 (24,485)

360 (24,485) Cheltenham: 255 (19,880)

255 (19,880) Tewkesbury: 193 (15,546)

193 (15,546) Stroud: 232 (19 088)

232 (19 088) Forest of Dean: 179 (13,157)

179 (13,157) Cotswolds: 149 (13 194) Today there were 10 new admissions of covid to hospitals in Gloucestershire, bringing the total at the hospital to 86, with 1 patient currently on mechanical ventilation. In his statement to Parliament, the Prime Minister said the UK was fighting Omicron with the highest testing capacity and triple-stung population in Europe. In Gloucestershire, an additional 1,216 people took the recall in the past 24 hours, bringing the triple hit total to 398,590. Gloucester: 113 (1. 98,478 2. 91,024 3. 71,122) Cheltenham: 270 (1. 95,179 2. 88 813 3. 71,219) Tewkesbury: 72 (1. 78,035 2. 73,577 3. 62,083) Stroud: 132 (1. 99 120 2. 93,247 3. 78 765) Forest of Dean: 256 (1. 71,184 2. 66 942 3. 53,864) Cotswolds: 373 (1. 76,420 2. 72,025 3. 61,537)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.gloucestershirelive.co.uk/news/gloucester-news/latest-covid-stats-boris-johnson-6447324 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos