Text messages leaked by Kimberly Guilfoyles do no benefit





According to ProPublica, Wren told another rally organizer that she parked funds with black money groups supporting the event, and she funneled about $ 150,000 from Fancelli to the state defense fund of right from the Association of Attorneys General, which then bought a robocall telling Trump supporters to come to DC and walk on Capitol Hill after the president’s speech.

On January 6, before the rally, Guilfoyle and Don Jr. reunited with Trump in the Oval Office, when she indulged in the fantasy that [Mike] Pence would help reverse the election results, according to the Washington Post. Among the crowds of people gathered at the Ellipse, Guilfoyle reportedly told the President: They only reflect the will of the people. It is the will of the people. Later, in a speech featuring Don Jr., she told the crowd: We will not allow the Liberals and Democrats to steal our dream or steal our election. Don Jr. followed this up by telling lawmakers ready to certify Bidens Electoral College victory, You have an opportunity today. You can be a hero, or you can be a zero. And the choice is yours. But we are all watching. The whole world is watching, folks. Choose wisely.

Guilfoyles’ attorney Joe Tacopina denied to ProPublica that his client had anything to do with fundraising or the endorsement of the rally’s speakers, saying Guilfoyle’s text was not about the Save rally. America and that the content of the post itself was inaccurate and taken out of context. (He did not respond to follow-up questions from the outlet about the post’s accuracy and context.) Pierson declined to comment and Fancelli did not respond to requests for comment. In a statement released to ProPublica by her attorney, Wren said she helped produce the rally but did not share more details about her fundraising role.

In related news, over the weekend of January 6, the committee chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson, said the panel had concerns about possible financial fraud by Trump and his allies around the insurgency. . It is of great concern to us that people are fundraising for an activity and we cannot find the money spent on that particular activity, he said. So keep looking at it, and funding is one of those things that we’ll continue to look at very closely.

