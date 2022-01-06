Narendra Modi, a disengaged parliamentarian

In the seven and a half years that he has been Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has not answered any questions, has not made the customary declaration to Lok Sabha after a state visit abroad, has not had one-on-one with a colleague during a debate. He only participated in the proceedings during his first year in office. When there was a strong protest from members of the opposition against a controversial remark by Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti at a campaign rally, where she made a choice between Rams’ sons and illegitimate sons. She apologized, but MPs demanded an explanation from the Prime Minister.

Modi, speaking at Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha in December 2014, asked members of the opposition to consider the fact that she was from a village and asked them to be magnanimous and accept the apologies.

The only time Modi has spoken in his seven years in Parliament was in responding to the vote of thanks to the President’s speech. And he is careful to quote a few of the members who spoke in the debate. In February 2017, in his response, he countered former Prime Minister Manmohan Singhs’ criticisms of demonetization as organized looting and legalized looting, saying that despite the scams surrounding him, Singh’s image remained clean. but that was because he (Singh) knew the art of bathing with a raincoat.

Before each session, Modi gave a quick note to the media expressing the hope that there would be useful discussions in both Houses, but he never actively participated in any discussion in Parliament. This is in stark contrast to the feelings he expressed for Parliament when he was elected in 2014. He knelt on the steps of Parliament and described it as the temple of democracy.

As a member of parliament for Varanasi, Modi paid a lot of attention to the constituency in which he was elected, regularly visiting the place, even taking former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe there in December 2015, and then there is the hallway he got. built from the riverside to the temple of Vishwanath. He seems to believe that as a member of parliament for Varanasi and as prime minister, he just needs to beautify the place. He does his duty by his constituency. Would his fellow citizens also like to see him participate in parliamentary proceedings?

The absence or silence of Modis has a greater impact on the functioning of Parliament. It seems that the Modi government in Parliament is run entirely by ministers. Admittedly, it is the ministers of the various portfolios who answer the questions, but the punctual intervention of the Prime Minister as leader of the Lok Sabha would have given a better image to the Modi government.

Modi may believe that his image lies in the work of government and not in his intervention in parliament, but that would be wrong in a parliamentary democracy. The Prime Minister must defend his government in both Chambers. It should be heard in Parliament, rather than at public gatherings.

In the British House of Commons, every Wednesday is Question Time to the Prime Minister or Prime Ministers, and the Prime Minister must answer questions directly from the Leader of the Opposition. In the Indian Parliament, however, as long as this tradition exists, the Prime Minister can have the Minister of State in the PMO’s response. And this is what has happened so far in the Modi regime.

It seems to be a personality trait. He doesn’t like to be questioned. And that also seems to be the reason why he hasn’t held a single press conference in those seven years. Interviews he gave as chief minister of Gujarat did not show that he appreciated the interrogation. And the few talks he gave after he became prime minister came from those who were more inclined to praise him rather than question him and his government. Even former US President Donald Trump, who hated the media and said so publicly, nonetheless faced the media day in and day out, and he did it in his bumpy way. But Modi avoids being confronted with questions, whether in parliament or with the media.

The effect of a disengaged prime minister in Parliament is that the opposition is agitated and dissatisfied. A Prime Minister speaking directly to them could change the content of the debates in the two Chambers. Modi attends the budget presentation, but does not do so on other occasions. If he is present in the House, and if he had to answer a question or two in the form of a clarification or a statement, then the opposition would be satisfied. It is true that the opposition can take advantage of the Prime Minister’s presence to insist that he respond. But this is the spirit of parliamentary democracy. The Prime Minister is a member of the House and, as head of government, he should interact with the legislature.

When Modi came to power, observers like Arun Shourie predicted that Modis would be a presidential style of governance, that he would make decisions on his own, and that he was not simply the first among his peers in the cabinet. ‘Union. It seems that Modi also adopted the same presidential attitude towards the legislature. He stays away from Parliament. It will be argued that every Prime Minister brings their own style to the office, and Modis’ distance is their style and not to be complained about. We don’t need to quarrel with Modis’ political stylistics. But it is up to us to observe and describe the phenomenon.

(The writer is a New Delhi-based political commentator)

