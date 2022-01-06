Politics
President: Ensuring the “full success” of the Games
Media called on to present a panoramic view of the Olympic Games
President Xi Jinping called for efforts to ensure that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are “a full success,” saying China has made a solemn commitment to the international community to host major Games.
Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Tuesday during the inspection of the preparatory work for the Beijing Games, which will open on February 4.
Xi visited the National Speed Skating Ring, the main media center, the athletes’ village, the Games operations command center and a winter sports training base in Beijing, to learn about the preparatory work as well as the preparations of the Chinese athletes for the Games. It was the fifth time he had inspected preparations for the Games in the past five years.
During the inspection tour, Xi said that through years of effort, work on all fronts was mostly ready. “We are fully confident and able to present to the world a brilliant, exceptional and excellent Olympic Games.”
He encouraged those involved in the preparatory work to build confidence and boost morale in the final phase of efforts to ensure a streamlined, safe and beautiful Games.
At the National Speed Skating Oval, Beijing’s elegant long track speed skating venue, which is nicknamed the “Ice Ribbon” because of the 22 luminous ribbons that surround its exterior, Xi said its design and construction followed the concept of “green, inclusive, open and corruption-free Olympic Games” accommodation.
He called for increasing Chinese elements in operational management to make the site an important showcase for showcasing the charm of Chinese culture and showcasing the country’s progress in ice and snow sports.
Xi praised the ice-making technology used at the site, saying it is low-carbon and zero-emission. Efforts should be made to promote technology transfers to enable its application in broader areas and help advance the country’s green transformation in the socio-economic sector, as well as peak and carbon neutrality, he said. -he adds.
During his visit to the Main Media Center, which will be the media headquarters for print media and registered broadcasters around the world, Xi said preventing and controlling the epidemic is a major test to welcome Games.
Live audiences are limited due to the pandemic, so communications with the media will become more important than in the previous Olympics, he said, urging the center to operate safely and smoothly while ensuring strict disease prevention and control measures.
Xi also called on the international and domestic media to tell the stories of the athletes’ competitions, China’s preparations and organization of the Games, and the hospitality of the Chinese people so that they present the world with a comprehensive, multidimensional and panoramic view of the Beijing Games.
During the inspection of the Winter Olympic Village, which will provide more than 3,000 beds and commercial services for athletes and officials traveling to the Olympics around the world, Xi called for providing well-tailored services to athletes, including by increasing the number of barrier facilities for people with disabilities and building them a “safe, pleasant and comfortable home”.
He also stressed the need to strictly follow the closed loop management in the village and to strengthen the pandemic prevention and control measures.
In the village, Xi expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and those providing services and support for the Games. He said hosting the Games will boost people’s confidence in achieving national rejuvenation and help showcase the country’s commitment to advance the building of a community of destiny for humanity as well as a bright image. , prosperous and open from China.
At the Games Operations Command Center, Xi stressed the importance of strengthening unified command and coordination and called for efforts to improve contingency plans to respond to emergencies.
The final leg of Xi’s inspection tour took him to an ice and snow sports training base with high-tech training facilities such as a wind tunnel. While highlighting the role of technology in competitive sports, he encouraged the country’s athletes to work hard for excellence at the Beijing Games.
“Only those who withstand the freezing cold can enjoy the scent of plum blossom,” Xi said, citing a poem to encourage athletes to cherish this precious opportunity after years of training for athletic excellence.
The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.
Sources
2/ https://www.chinadaily.com.cn/a/202201/06/WS61d61f68a310cdd39bc7f518.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]