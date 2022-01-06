President: Ensuring the “full success” of the Games

President Xi Jinping, who is also secretary general of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, visited the Olympic Winter Village in Beijing’s Chaoyang District on Tuesday to inspect preparations for the 2022 Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games. [Photo/Xinhua]



Media called on to present a panoramic view of the Olympic Games

President Xi Jinping called for efforts to ensure that the Beijing Olympic and Paralympic Winter Games are “a full success,” saying China has made a solemn commitment to the international community to host major Games.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remark on Tuesday during the inspection of the preparatory work for the Beijing Games, which will open on February 4.

Xi visited the National Speed ​​Skating Ring, the main media center, the athletes’ village, the Games operations command center and a winter sports training base in Beijing, to learn about the preparatory work as well as the preparations of the Chinese athletes for the Games. It was the fifth time he had inspected preparations for the Games in the past five years.

During the inspection tour, Xi said that through years of effort, work on all fronts was mostly ready. “We are fully confident and able to present to the world a brilliant, exceptional and excellent Olympic Games.”

He encouraged those involved in the preparatory work to build confidence and boost morale in the final phase of efforts to ensure a streamlined, safe and beautiful Games.

At the National Speed ​​Skating Oval, Beijing’s elegant long track speed skating venue, which is nicknamed the “Ice Ribbon” because of the 22 luminous ribbons that surround its exterior, Xi said its design and construction followed the concept of “green, inclusive, open and corruption-free Olympic Games” accommodation.

He called for increasing Chinese elements in operational management to make the site an important showcase for showcasing the charm of Chinese culture and showcasing the country’s progress in ice and snow sports.

Xi praised the ice-making technology used at the site, saying it is low-carbon and zero-emission. Efforts should be made to promote technology transfers to enable its application in broader areas and help advance the country’s green transformation in the socio-economic sector, as well as peak and carbon neutrality, he said. -he adds.

During his visit to the Main Media Center, which will be the media headquarters for print media and registered broadcasters around the world, Xi said preventing and controlling the epidemic is a major test to welcome Games.

Live audiences are limited due to the pandemic, so communications with the media will become more important than in the previous Olympics, he said, urging the center to operate safely and smoothly while ensuring strict disease prevention and control measures.

Xi also called on the international and domestic media to tell the stories of the athletes’ competitions, China’s preparations and organization of the Games, and the hospitality of the Chinese people so that they present the world with a comprehensive, multidimensional and panoramic view of the Beijing Games.

During the inspection of the Winter Olympic Village, which will provide more than 3,000 beds and commercial services for athletes and officials traveling to the Olympics around the world, Xi called for providing well-tailored services to athletes, including by increasing the number of barrier facilities for people with disabilities and building them a “safe, pleasant and comfortable home”.

He also stressed the need to strictly follow the closed loop management in the village and to strengthen the pandemic prevention and control measures.

In the village, Xi expressed his gratitude to the volunteers and those providing services and support for the Games. He said hosting the Games will boost people’s confidence in achieving national rejuvenation and help showcase the country’s commitment to advance the building of a community of destiny for humanity as well as a bright image. , prosperous and open from China.

At the Games Operations Command Center, Xi stressed the importance of strengthening unified command and coordination and called for efforts to improve contingency plans to respond to emergencies.

The final leg of Xi’s inspection tour took him to an ice and snow sports training base with high-tech training facilities such as a wind tunnel. While highlighting the role of technology in competitive sports, he encouraged the country’s athletes to work hard for excellence at the Beijing Games.

“Only those who withstand the freezing cold can enjoy the scent of plum blossom,” Xi said, citing a poem to encourage athletes to cherish this precious opportunity after years of training for athletic excellence.

The 2022 Winter Olympics will take place from February 4 to 20, followed by the Paralympic Winter Games from March 4 to 13.