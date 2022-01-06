January 6 riot and Donald Trump threaten Joe Biden’s presidency a year later | Politics





Two weeks before becoming president, Joe Biden watched the Jan.6 attack on television from his home in Delaware, horrified by the untold images of the insurgency and dismayed by the incumbent’s refusal to condemn it.

A year later, he will mark the day with a speech designed to make clear what the event meant for a nation still deeply divided over its meaning – and to clarify his predecessor’s role in the erosion of American democracy.

In his speech in the Capitol Statues Hall Thursday, advisers said, the president intends to express his deeply personal take on the attack on democracy and the attack on the sacred Capitol building. , where he spent nearly four decades during his tenure as a senator. .

Biden has been working over the holidays to draft and polish a speech that will be frankly honest about the motives and consequences of the riot, as well as the threats that persist to American democracy. It’s a topic that drives Biden, officials say, but hasn’t played a central role in his public agenda. He left the investigation of the riot to Congress and made it clear that he would not interfere in the Justice Department’s prosecution of its perpetrators.

Yet the January 6 riot stubbornly followed Biden’s first year in office. The insurgency failed to stop him from becoming president, but rather it became a lingering reminder of the divisions he had promised to heal and the busy political environment in which he rules.

Biden has attempted to bridge those divisions by doing what he can to move forward. Even as many Democrats warn of troubling measures taken in the country that could potentially undermine future elections – including installing Donald Trump loyalists on election councils and changing local election laws – the president has spent his first year in office prioritizing other legislative battles, including Covid relief money, an infrastructure bill and a massive social and climate spending program that is still on hold.

Anxious not to allow Trump to hijack his presidency, Biden has made a habit of not mentioning his predecessor by name, although he still does occasionally. He recently said: “I am not thinking of the former president.

Yet Trump’s influence has persisted, including in Congress where January 6 became a lasting test of loyalty to the former president. While Trump canceled a press conference scheduled for Thursday at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he continues to disseminate false information about the election at rallies and in media appearances.

Trump’s bogus election and riot claims continue to undermine Biden among Republicans across the country. This week, an NPR / Ipsos poll found that two-thirds of Republicans agree the fraud helped Biden win – a claim that has been repeatedly discredited.

“We have a lot to do”

A year ago, that January afternoon, Biden was two weeks away from being sworn in as president and was due to deliver a speech on the economy. The remarks were delayed by more than two hours as a crippled nation viewed the violence with horror and disbelief.

That day, Biden told one of his closest associates that his transition to power – and possibly his presidency – had just become noticeably more difficult.

It was a rare exception during his two months as president-elect when Biden directly mentioned Trump’s name in a public speech, demanding that he recall his loyal supporters.

“At this hour, our democracy is under an unprecedented assault, unlike anything we’ve seen in modern times. An assault on the citadel of liberty, the Capitol itself,” Biden said, before pleading. Trump “to fulfill his oath and defend the Constitution and demand an end to this siege.

Fourteen days later, in his inaugural address, delivered at the very scene of the rampage, Biden sought to use the murderous riot as a learning moment for the nation, making an optimistic note that a divided nation could to gather.

“We have a lot to do in this winter of peril and opportunity,” Biden said. “A lot to fix, a lot to restore, a lot to heal.”

That day, memories of the Capitol breach were still fresh among lawmakers and other officials who gathered on the Western Front. At the time, nerves in Washington were on edge over the violence, razor-sharp fences surrounded the Capitol complex, and 25,000 National Guardsmen patrolled the city as fears of violence continued.

Since then, however, the lie that undermined Biden’s victory over Trump has grown beyond expectations. Biden’s birthday speech on Thursday promises to be much sharper.

“President Biden will explain the significance of what happened on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s singular responsibility for the chaos and carnage we have seen,” White House Press Secretary Jen said on Wednesday. Psaki. “And he will forcibly push back the lie propagated by the former president and attempt to mislead the American people and their own supporters as well as distract from his role and what happened.”

A day that won’t go away

As Biden nears the one-year mark of his presidency, the change in tone underscores one of the office’s biggest surprises: Trump, whom he beat 306 to 232 electoral votes, weighs far more than the predecessor of any modern president.

The first few weeks of Biden’s presidency shared the limelight with Trump’s second Senate impeachment trial, where the Republican was ultimately acquitted after Democrats accused him of inciting a riot on Capitol Hill.

In other respects, January 6 continued to occur at regular intervals. The event infiltrated his diplomatic conversations. Biden quoted other world leaders who he said regularly ask him if America’s democracy will survive its current tensions: “Is America going to be okay?” he says his counterparts ask him at foreign summits and over the phone.

When lawmakers were forming a committee to investigate the spring attack, Biden expressed support for the efforts, but otherwise sought to distance himself from the process, insisting that the decisions on the composition and mission of the panel were best left to the members. of Congress.

Biden and his team have generally rejected Trump’s claims that all internal White House documents should be protected by executive privilege. They have argued in legal letters that it is “not in the best interest of the United States” for Trump’s claims to executive privilege to stand.

Yet White House lawyers have also sought to keep a number of files the committee has asked to be made public, arguing that their release could harm national security. These files had been the subject of negotiations between the senior White House lawyer and the committee and were an indication of the inherent tension between two different branches of government.

Biden himself has only sporadically weighed in on the proceedings. After saying in October that he believed the Justice Department should prosecute former Trump aide Steve Bannon for failing to comply with a committee subpoena, Biden said he didn’t was not appropriate that he expressed his opinion.

Last month, he said former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows was “worthy of contempt” for similarly failing to appear for a deposition.

Behind the scenes, Biden has been kept abreast of the committee’s work but is not focusing intensely on it, according to assistants. He placed greater emphasis on strengthening voter protection and ensuring that future elections are not subjected to false challenges.

Democrats are looking to use the January 6 anniversary as a starting point to push forward voting rights legislation, which has been stalled for a year. Campaigners are pushing for Biden to reorient his strategy in the New Year to pass something ahead of Martin Luther King Jr.’s vacation in mid-January. That would likely require changing Senate rules to overcome Republican opposition.

White House officials said Biden would address voting rights in his speech Thursday, but intends to address the subject much more substantively next week on a trip to Atlanta, the birthplace of the movement. civil rights. He and Vice President Kamala Harris are due to visit Georgia on Tuesday.

