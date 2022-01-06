Politics
Most gruesome VIP arrangements ever trophy goes to Narendra Modi Punjab visiting ex UP DGP
If there was a trophy for the most gruesome VIP arrangements, it would go to Prime Minister Narendra Modis’ visit to the Punjab on Wednesday, former Uttar Pradesh Police Director General (DGP) Vikram Singh said.
Prime Minister Modi canceled his program in Punjab on Wednesday after a massive security breach left him stranded on a highway for 20 minutes amid protests by farmers. The incident sparked a war of words between the Congressional government in Punjab and the Center.
Speaking to Rajdeep Sardesai, Editor-in-Chief of India Today TV Consulting, Vikram Singh said: The rules and SOPs are crystal clear. There is no scope for ambiguity. There are meetings that decide possible routes, contingency plans and there are several back-up plans so you never get caught off guard or on the wrong foot. If there was ever a trophy for the most gruesome VIP arrangements, it would go to this Prime Minister’s visit. There were multiple and serious breaches.
Vikram Singh also said that the absence of the Chief Minister, the Punjab’s DGP and the Chief Secretary speaks volumes about how seriously they took the Prime Minister’s visit. Police officers on duty sipping tea with agitators are totally unacceptable. The responsibility ends with the Punjab police. The local administration has failed horribly to live up to its responsibility, he said.
Vikram Singh said the job of the Special Protection Group (SPG) was community security and asked how the protesters could assemble, board the buses and reach the flyover. I understand that there were also drone operations. What were they doing? What did the local police do in the first place? Preventive measures should have been taken to prevent the unrest, he said.
