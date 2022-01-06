One year after Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol, fear continues to haunt America





It took less than an hour for a peaceful but passionate political rally to become one of the most documented crimes in American history.

Tens of thousands of Donald Trump’s most ardent supporters marched and breached the United States Capitol, turning the seat of American democracy into an unforgettable crime scene.

The only other time the Capitol’s defenses were breached was in 1812. This attack was carried out by British troops.

This time it was orchestrated by the country’s own citizens.

It was surreal to be a reporter covering the invasion as it unfolded.

To call the moment a simple eruption of spontaneous anger, fueled by an election result that some refused to accept, would be naive to say the least.

This moment had simmered for years.

The combined ingredients of anger, rhetoric and lies had simply reached a boiling point, creating an unprecedented turning point in American history.

As hundreds of people stormed the building, the Capitol was locked down and it took several hours to secure. (Reuters: Stephanie Keith)

A crowd, mobilized by Donald Trump’s false claims about a stolen election, stormed the seat of the US government to keep it in power by violent means.

In the hours and days that followed, Americans largely expressed shock, outrage, and embarrassment at the actions of Trump’s most passionate supporters.

Condemnation on both sides of Congress was swift. Even Trump’s own party criticized his actions that day and asked him to take responsibility for the bloodshed.

It should have been a reset moment for a country at war with itself. But a year later, the undercurrent of fear persists.

Outrage gives way to disinformation

Some Republican circles have sought to bury the events of January 6, and those in power at the time have yet to be punished for their actions.

The anger and embarrassment on the world stage also quickly subsided.

Since March, the share of Republicans who think it is very or somewhat important to find and prosecute those who broke in and revolted that day has fallen from 79% to 57%, according to Pew Research.

Senior Republican Party officials have consistently contradicted each other on how the former president should be held accountable, if at all.

Videos and footage were taken by reporters, Capitol Police and rioters themselves during the assault on Congress. (Department of Justice via AP)

A legion of conservative activists, media figures and elected officials systematically sought in the months that followed to rewrite history.

Despite tons of clear video and photographic evidence being broadcast live that day by the invaders themselves, some have described it as a choreographed attack staged by leftist provocateurs Antifa.

Tear gas was still being fired and rioters were driven from the Capitol grounds when this line started firing at reporters like me.

When that argument failed, the armed insurgency turned into a good-natured demonstration marred by a few troublemakers.

Or instead of a fatal event that put the lives of hundreds of politicians, police officers and members of Congress in danger, the riot was not serious at all.

Some members of Congress live in fear

In the months that followed, senators, officials and police defending the building that day chronicled the trauma.

Congressman Sharon Nichols walked into his office that day to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Sharon Nichols, who works for Democratic MK Eleanor Holmes Norton, spent eight hours in hiding on January 6, 2021. (ABC News)

When the Capitol was attacked, she hid in her office for eight hours alone.

She eventually managed to escape using the underground tunnels connecting the House and the Senate.

“I went out and it was like the world had changed. It looked like our country was at war,” she said.

“I sometimes fear that it is so out of control that they may influence the next big election.

“I’d be a fool to say that would never happen again.”

Recognition of that day’s events, however, did not stop the steady stream of staff resignations, with many worried about another attack.

The great resignation of the Capitol

Capitol Hill Police, overwhelmed that day, promised an overhaul.

But a year later, his own inspector general criticized the agency for only implementing a quarter of its 200 recommendations to help prevent a similar attack in the future.

Members of the force and other held captive that day in the halls of the Capitol arrested en masse.

Among the hundreds of Capitol Hill police officers overwhelmed during the insurgency was Officer Harry Dunn.

“Nothing has been done to prevent what happened on January 6 from happening again,” said Capitol Police officer Harry Dunn. (ABC News)

“Nothing has been done to prevent what happened on January 6 from happening again,” he said.

“We have to proceed with caution, and we have to be very careful and smart about how we operate, to make sure this doesn’t happen again.”

The threats to democracy posted last January have neither dispersed, nor changed, nor diluted.

They have simply evolved into different forms, which are expressed on an ad hoc basis at the local level across the country.

“The ingredients are still there,” said HarryDunn.

“Nobody wants to say this is America, this is what we stand for, these are the values, but it is.

“It is irresponsible to deny the existence of this culture and to deny its existence is kind of how we got to where we are now.”

January 6 drove the corner deeper

The insurrection did not become a moment of truth which helped to mend the social fabric, on the contrary, it frayed the edges.

The percentage of Americans who say violent action against the government is justified stands at 34%, according to a Washington Post-University of Maryland poll.

That’s considerably higher than previous polls going back two decades, and the numbers are once again partisan.

Four in ten Republicans say violence is sometimes justified. That compares to two in 10 Democrats.

While it seems unlikely that Washington DC will host another armed competition in the near future, many people are concerned about what happens at school board meetings.

U.S. school board meetings have become scenes of fierce argument and sometimes even violence amid debates over vaccines and critical race theory. (Reuters: Evelyn Hockstein)

They have become a visual manifestation of the tensions that still boil beneath the surface.

Members of the Proud Boys, the far-right nationalist group that led its men and women to the United States Capitol, began appearing at city council meetings, school board presentations, and question-and-answer sessions. responses from the health department.

Their presence at community events can be seen as a militia effort to bring their political brand to the local level.

Twelve months after one of the biggest attacks on American democracy in living memory, the government is still under attack.

The offense is just calmer now, but no less threatening. It is eroding the country from the inside.

The fundamental right to vote is under siege. Republican states have moved in droves in the weeks following the 2020 election to make voting more difficult.

Faith in the electoral process is fading; the “big lie” about Donald Trump’s alleged victory in 2020 has continued to gain traction.

Distrust runs deep in almost every facet of American society, it just depends on which version of reality you believe or which cable news channel you watch.

Faith in democracy, put to the test on January 6, was not restored in the months that followed. Instead, it continues to slide.

“They should be held to account”

The Department of Justice (DOJ), which is leading the criminal investigation, has yet to announce a major breakthrough in unraveling the planning of the attack, or laying large scale charges.

Nearly 700 rioters have been indicted for their involvement, but those in power at the time and in Trump’s inner circle have so far proven untouchable.

The House committee, created in July to investigate the causes of the event, has a tight deadline to uncover new details.

If they don’t reveal any explosive new information before the start of the midterm election season this year, they risk seeing their recommendations defeated if, as expected, the Republicans regain control of the Senate.

Congresswoman Elaine Luria is part of the first investigative body formed to investigate the insurgency. (Reuters: Elizabeth Frantz)

MP Elaine Luria is one of 13 people selected to sit on the committee.

While the DOJ is responsible for criminal prosecutions, she admits that pinning down those in power at the time has so far been unsuccessful.

“I’m afraid some are trying to bury him,” she said.

“During the process of our work in our investigation, there were people who refused to appear before the committee, they ignored subpoenas, they refused to appear and testify and for that they should be held responsible. “

It’s hard to imagine what new details the committee could possibly uncover: the most important moments of that fateful January day were broadcast and live streamed as they unfolded.

But even that was not enough to change the minds of millions of Americans or restore confidence in democracy.

Polls show that the majority of Americans are losing faith in the strength of national democracy. (Reuters: Erin Scott)

