5 things Boris Johnson said to prime ministers’ questions that sent fact-checkers into a frenzy





Boris Johnson has been accused of repeatedly distorting even his own policies during Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday. Various words have been used to describe the lies, untruths and errors of the PM’s responses as Labor has said Johnson is not only wrong in their positions, but in some of his own. One of the most obvious followed a call from Labor for a reduction in VAT on energy bills, with Johnson referring to the Warm Home Discount. He said help with energy bills supports 2.2 million people to the tune of 140 per week. The Warm Home Discount is worth 140 per winter. It has been picked up by finance guru Martin Lewis and the Full Fact fact-checking website, among others. To clarify when Boris Johnson says the Warm Home Discount for Vulnerable People pays 140 / week, this is actually a one-time annual fee of 140 It is expected to rise to 150 (up 7%), the first increase in more than 5 years. Still, energy bills are expected to rise by 50% in April. More needs to be done to help vulnerable people https://t.co/jPjT0QA1xW – Martin Lewis (@MartinSLewis) January 5, 2022 AT #PMQBoris Johnson said the government is supporting more than two million homes with their energy bills to the tune of 140 a week. It’s actually 140 for the whole winter. https://t.co/alXmsZyuqv – Full fact (@FullFact) January 5, 2022 Here are the other contested statements Johnson made during the session. Inflation Johnson did not take the opportunity to correct his comments on inflation when challenged by Deputy Leader of the Labor Party, Angela Rayner. Rayner, on a point of order, said she was sure the Prime Minister did not wish to mislead MPs and asked her to correct the record after she denied saying in an interview in October that fears about the inflation were unfounded. Rayner, who was replacing Keir Starmer after the Labor leader tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, said prices are skyrocketing, so how did he go wrong? Johnson replied: Of course I didn’t say anything like that because inflation is always something we need to be careful about. But Sky News reporter Beth Rigby then tweeted an excerpt from the interview where Johnson said people have been worried about inflation for a very long time, that I am experiencing robust economic growth and that those fears are unfounded. . Downing Street then refused to correct Johnson’s words. The Prime Minister’s official spokesperson said: “They were obviously well aware of the pressures inflation can bring. The interview you’re referring to was about October, it wasn’t a prediction of what might happen next. Today’s untruths from Boris Johnson to #PMQ: – that he never said that inflationary fears were “unfounded” – that the conservative government has built new nuclear power plants – that Warm Homes Discount is 140 / week (tis 140 / winter) – that Labor would join the EU – that Labor wanted the Christmas lockdown – Jim Pickard (@PickardJE) January 5, 2022 Labor called for lockdown in response to Omicron The prime minister said Commons Labor had called for a roadmap for lockdown following the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The prime minister’s press secretary said: They were calling for tougher measures and a roadmap for the lockdown, so that’s just what he was talking about. But Labor shadow health secretary Wes Streeting said: At no time over Christmas or New Years has Labor called for a new lockdown. We supported the Plan B measures without us, they would not have passed and urged the government to do more on sick pay, school ventilation and testing. PM lies to #PMQ (the list may not be exhaustive) + Labor wanted another lockdown – didn’t even advocate for tighter restrictions + Denies saying inflation fears are unfounded – he did (in October) + Labor wants to join the EU – errr! + Poverty is decreasing – relative poverty is increasing (a lot) – Rob Merrick (@Rob_Merrick) January 5, 2022 Labor would join the European Union Johnson said Labor’s goal was to join the EU. But in an interview with The Daily Telegraph in March, Starmer said: We’re gone. We are no longer a member of the EU. We have a deal, we have to make it work. There is no reason to join the EU and I have been very clear about this. The Remain-Leave debate is over. A Labor spokesperson said: We have seen repeatedly the Prime Minister asking questions of Prime Ministers today misrepresentation of Labor’s position and factual errors about his own position. Poverty reduction In response to a question from Scottish National Party Westminster leader Ian Blackford, Johnson said: If we look at the statistics, we see that economic inequality is on the decline in this country. Income inequality is falling and poverty is falling. There is no universally accepted recognition of poverty, but the two most commonly used measures are absolute poverty below 60% of median income for 2010/11, adjusted for inflation, and relative poverty below 60%. % of median income for that fiscal year. An October House of Commons Library report said: Overall, relative poverty levels have been fairly stable in recent years, but it varies across population groups: the proportion of children and retirees in relative poverty is higher than it was five years ago. The Office for National Statistics, in its latest statement on the matter, said income inequality was rising steadily to 36.3 percent. The organization said it was the highest income inequality measure reported in the 10-year period to the end of fiscal 2020.

