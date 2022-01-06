What we’re seeing: unrest in Kazakhstan, Macron targets anti-vaccines, Haiti presidential murder investigated

Kazakh political unrest. Kazakhstan has declared a state of emergency after the president sacked the entire government following widespread street protests against rising fuel prices, the most violent clashes the country has seen in a bloody crackdown on the oil strikers 10 years ago. Things quickly turn sour in Almaty, the business capital, where protesters have would have set fire to the presidential palace. Protests began on Sunday against the government’s plan to double the price of fuel, but have since grown into wider outrage over inequality and lack of political representation directed against the ruling party, which dominates parliament and has called for all the blows in the Republic of Central Asia since its break with the Soviet Union in 1991. Nursultan Nazarbayev, the former dictator, resigned in 2019, but his family still controls most of Kazakhstan’s resource-rich economy. The handpicked successor of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Nazarbayev, who came to power promising economic reforms, now says he could assume greater powers to end the crisis, while internet access has also been largely closed. Two world leaders who are closely monitoring developments in Kazakhstan are Vladimir Putin, still concerned about anti-government revolutions in the former Soviet republics, and Xi Jinping, given that Kazakhstan sells most of its oil and gas goes to China.

Macron wants to make the unvaccinated miserable. French President Emmanuel Macron is in hot water after saying he wants to make life difficult for unvaccinated people (he used the French word piss off, which results in nervousness or hassle.) The rude commentary comes as omicron cases increase in France, while hospitalizations also rise steadily. As the public health situation deteriorates and the collective appetite for blockages wanes, the French parliament is expected to pass a bill that would tighten the requirements of the health card system, so that evidence of a test negative will no longer suffice to enter public places such as restaurants, bars and museums. While France has a strong vaccination rate 73 percent of the population is completely vaxxed, a constituency very hesitant about vaccines has rallied against the government containment measures. Understandably, Macron’s political opponents have used the ongoing scandal to smear the president just three months from a tighter-than-expected presidential election: far-right hopeful Marine Le Pen has accused the outgoing president of continuing his policies of division. It’s unclear whether this mini-scandal will have any real political implications, but Macron who in the past has been accused of being a distant elitist and detached from real people can hardly afford another faux pas as he tries to to keep a constant lead in the polls.

US charges suspect in murder of Haitian president. Six months after the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Mose in his bed in the middle of the night, the first suspect was arrested by US officials and accused in a US court. Mario Antonio Palacios, a former Colombian soldier, was arrested in Jamaica and airlifted to Panama, from where he was extradited to the United States. (America has jurisdiction over the procedure as Haiti claims the operation was largely planned and funded in Florida.) Indeed, the FBI assisted Haitian authorities who lack resources and institutional support to investigate the matter. attack, which plunged the Caribbean country even further into chaos. and anarchy. If found guilty, Palacios could face a life sentence. But agents involved in the plot, many of whom are former Colombian military personnel, say they were deceived by a Florida-based security firm, which initially trained them to kidnap the former president, not kill him. . At least 18 Colombians suspected of being involved in the magnicide are still in prison in Port-au-Prince, as well as dozens of Haitians, including an American doctor of Haitian origin who is said to be the mastermind of the whole plot to eliminate Mose.