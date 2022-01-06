President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Randugunting dam in the regency of Blora

Blora – The President of the Republic of Indonesia, Joko Widodo (Jokowi), again paid a working visit to the Blora regency on Wednesday (01/05/2022) to inaugurate one of the national strategy projects (PSN ) namely the Randugunting dam, in the village of Kalinanas, district of Japah, Regency Blora

The Randugunting Dam has a water storage capacity of 14.4 million cubic meters and can irrigate approximately 650 hectares of paddy fields.

Construction of this dam began in 2018 and was completed in early 2022, with funding from the 2018-2022 multi-year state budget with a contract value of IDR 880 billion.

President arriving using TNI-AU super puma helicopter at Randugunting Dam helipad with PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono, Governor Ganjar Pranowo, Pangdam and Central Java Police Chief , was greeted by Regent H Arief Rohman SIP MSi and Deputy Regent Tri Yuli Setyowati ST MM.

Besides Blora, Pati Regent H Haryanto SH MM MSi, Rembang Regent H Abdul Hafidz, also attended the inauguration of the Randugunting dam.

Arrived at the Randugunting Dam, the President immediately released the tilapia at the dam wharf, then crossed the second pier using a dragon boat, to plant teaks, then inaugurated the Randugunting Dam which was marked by the signature of the inscription.

Not only the Randugunting dam, in the same place, the president also signed the inscription of the inauguration of the Kedungsambi Embung located in the village of Klopoduwur, district of Banjarejo, regency of Blora.

“Alhamdulillah, today we can return to Blora. This dam can be used immediately. This dam has a water storage capacity of about 14.4 million cubic meters and can irrigate about 650 hectares of rice fields in the regencies. de Blora, Pati and Rembang, ”President Jokowi said.

The president hopes that with the completion of the Randugunting reservoir in Blora regency, national food security and self-sufficiency will improve.

“The key to food security is water. And that water will be available if we have as many reservoirs as possible, ”President Jokowi said.

Not only that, the existence of the Randugunting Dam can later become a very good tourist spot for Blora Regency and the people of Blora Regency.

“By saying Bismillahirrohmanirohim, the Randugunting reservoir in the regency of Blora, in the province of central Java, I declare it inaugurated this afternoon”, declared the president Jokowi accompanied by the minister of the PUPR, the governor and the regent of Blora.

The President also had the opportunity to have a dialogue with representatives of farmers who would benefit from the existence of the Randugunting Dam.

President Joko Widodo (Jokowi), during the inauguration of the Randugunting dam, in the village of Kalinanas, district of Japah, regency of Blora. Wednesday (05/01/2022) (photo: special dock)

At the same time, PUPR Minister Basuki Hadimuljono explained that the physical works of the dam with a capacity of 14.43 million cubic meters had been completed 10 months earlier than the contract schedule which was to end in November 2022.

“This dam can be completed 10 months earlier than the contract which falls in 2022. This dam has been planned since the 1990s to increase the water supply to the dry areas of the Blora regency and its surroundings.

Construction can be carried out in 2018 and completed in early 2022 without technical construction problems and without social problems in the acquisition of the land.

“We know that Blora and its surroundings are prone or scarce in water. Later, this dam will be able to provide a raw water supply of 200 liters per second and irrigate 670 hectares, in addition to being used as a tourist site”, said Minister Basuki.

The construction of the Randugunting dam is under the responsibility of the Pemali Juana River Basin Center (BBWS), General Directorate (Ditjen) of Water Resources, Ministry of PUPR with the executing contractor PT Wijaya Karya – PT Andesmont Sakti (KSO) to 2018 -2022 State Budget with the contract value amounting to Rp. 880 billion.

In addition to providing raw water and irrigation, the Randugunting Dam with a flood area of ​​187.19 hectares will also work to reduce flooding by 75 percent or 81 cubic meters per second by reducing the area affected by flooding from 4,604 hectares to 2,285 hectares.

Minister Basuki added that the Randuguting Dam also has potential as a source of solar power plants with a solar panel system.

“This dam has the potential for solar power. So we will try to install floating solar signs on the dam. Currently we have 231 dams, if we add 61 dams that will be completed by 2024, we will have 292 dams. If we all install floating solar panel, renewable energies will be able to develop from the dams, ”said Minister Basuki.

Randugunting dam, in the village of Kalinanas, district of Japah, regency of Blora. Wednesday (05/01/2022) (photo: special dock)

Blora Regent Arief Rohman expressed his gratitude and pride for the return of President Jokowi to Blora Regency to inaugurate the national project.

“Thank you, President Jokowi, Minister of the PUPR, Governor and entourage for your presence in Blora. Although this dam is located in Blora, Pati and Rembang can also benefit from this dam. This is proof that development is based on the principle of profit which goes beyond regional borders. The spirit of regional development, ”said Regent Arief.

Currently, his party admits that it is also overseeing the process of building another dam in the south of Blora, which has so far experienced water shortages in the southern part of Blora, namely the Karangnongko Dam. , which will dam the Bengawan Solo River.

“We really hope that later the president and the minister of PUPR can help us. The existence of the Karangnongko dam will later benefit several districts, not only in Blora, but in Bojonegoro, Ngawi and even Tuban,” said the Minister. regent known colloquially Mas Arief.

After visiting Blora, the president and his entourage then flew to Semarang aboard the Indonesian Air Force Super Puma helicopter to inaugurate the construction of Johar Market. (teg / imm)

Reporter: Priyo SPd

Publisher: Imam Nurcahyo

Editor: Imam Nurcahyo