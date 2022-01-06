Biden to focus on Trump, waives major push for voting rights in Jan.6 speech





WASHINGTON President Joe Bidens’ speech on the anniversary of the January 6 attack on the United States Capitol, contrasts with the approach of his main ally in the Senate, the Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, according to descriptions of his remarks by White House officials. .

As both Democrats strive to achieve the same goal by passing legislation to expand voting rights and overhaul state electoral processes, Biden does not plan to put the issue at the heart of his speech on Thursday, officials said.

Instead, the president plans to focus his remarks on what he sees as a sweeping attack on American democracy aimed at overthrowing his election and perpetuated by his predecessor, former President Donald Trump whom he simply calls the former president in a draft of his speech. circulating just hours before it was scheduled to be delivered on Thursday, White House officials said.

Biden will make a more succinct reference to voting rights Thursday and will save most of his comments on the matter for a separate speech next week in Atlanta, which the White House announced on Wednesday.

The President’s January 6 separation from Democrats’ voting rights legislation is in line with how some of his allies believe he should deal with two issues they see as central to American democracy, though they see the problems as radically different.

Their take is that the voting rights legislation aims to end the denial of the right to vote for voters of color, while January 6 concerns a violent attempt by some Americans to upset the country’s democratic electoral process by trying to install their preferred candidate. Tying the first anniversary and voting rights, as one Biden ally put it, does both problems a disservice.

Schumer, however, pledged to use Jan.6 as a leading launching pad for a sustained campaign to try to get one of the Democratic Party’s top priorities, with the intention of using the anniversary for draw attention to federal electoral legislation. A bill that would restore key provisions of the Voting Rights Act, the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, was passed by the House in August, but stagnated in the Senate, very divided, where most bills require 60 votes to pass. The Freedom to Vote Act, a bill developed by a group of Democratic senators, includes provisions to protect election administrators and gives voters the option to sue in federal court if they believe their vote or the this vote’s right to be fairly counted has been violated. .

Republicans have always said they will not support federal voting laws.

Schumer this week urged Democrats to support a Senate rule change in the coming weeks to prevent the GOP from obstructing voting laws. Biden has said he supports the filibuster rule exception to pass voting rights legislation, but the White House has not publicly said whether the president will support any changes Senate Democrats may want. to propose.

In conversations between Schumers ‘office and White House officials, none of Bidens’ staff raised concerns about the strategy of the majority leadership, according to a person familiar with the discussions. Schumer’s aides briefed White House officials on the strategy late last month ahead of the holidays, again last week and early this week, the person said, adding they were supportive.

Some of Biden’s aides have privately expressed skepticism about Democrats’ emphasis on Trump and voting rights, for fear it may alienate swing voters who will be decisive midway through November and will primarily care economic issues.

A White House official has said the president supports Schumers’ strategy, but privately some officials fear Democrats still lack the voices needed to pass the legislation, a person familiar with the talks said.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Wednesday that Biden would give a separate speech on voting rights on a different date. She added that the White House is working closely with Chief Schumer to secure the voting rights, although it is not an important part of his speech on Thursday. She described the issue as a huge priority for the president.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., Who is in negotiations to change Senate rules that would allow voting rights legislation to pass, said Jan. 6 and voting rights are separate issues corn [we] need to treat them both as important.

Senator Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., Another leader in the effort to create an exception to the rules in voting rights law, supports Schumer’s effort to bind the push for federal legislation and the anniversary of the attack.

Still, he added: We saw a violent assault on Capitol Hill that metastasized into voter suppression efforts across the country, but we were undoubtedly facing voter suppression before January 6.

Senatorial Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., Said on Wednesday it was more than unpleasant for Democrats to use the January 6 anniversary to try to push forward voting rights legislation.

Schumer spokesperson Justin Goodman told NBC News that denying any voter the right to vote is an attack on our democracy and that we will continue to fight these partisan efforts.

Vice President Kamala Harris, who has the right to vote as part of her political portfolio, also plans to speak on Thursday and will mention the need to secure voting rights and protect elections, according to a House official. White.

Bidens’ speech on Capitol Hill is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET.

Psaki said on Wednesday that Biden was very personally involved in drafting his remarks to make sure they stay on time.

Trump, who canceled a press conference scheduled for Jan.6 on Tuesday, will feature prominently in Bidens’ remarks.

Aides says the president sees Jan.6 as an exception to his general rule of not wanting to speak publicly about his predecessor.

President Biden will explain the significance of what happened on Capitol Hill and President Trump’s singular responsibility for the chaos and carnage we have seen, Psaki said. And, he will forcibly push back the lies propagated by the former president.

In 2021, 19 states, mostly Republican-led, enacted 34 laws restricting voting rights in 2021, according to the Brennan Center for Justice, and more will be reviewed in 2022. The Brennan Center is tracking bills and advocates for federal electoral legislation. .

Republicans have argued that the changes are necessary for the integrity of the elections and have strongly opposed the backlash from Democrats and voting rights activists who have said many of the new provisions target voters of color.

They also argue that Democrats’ concerns about Republicans using state legislatures to try to overturn federal election results are unfounded and that some of the changes they are pursuing, particularly those targeting state-level election processes, are unnecessary.

The idea that a state legislature would be foolish enough to tell its own constituents that we are not going to honor the election results is ludicrous on the face of it, McConnell said this week.

