Jon Lieber: What’s different about the 2022 midterms is the 2024 Trump threat
What happened and why? Opinions differ. Clearly.
Poll after poll, we can measure the partisan split. A recent poll found that 78 percent of Democrats said the protesters who entered the United States Capitol were mostly violent. Only 26% of Republicans agreed.
Sixty-six percent of Republicans do not think the capture of the Capitol was an attack on the government, and 77% say former President Donald Trump who certainly ignited the crowd outside the White House that day bears no responsibility for what later happened on Capitol Hill.
While 76 percent of Republicans noted they disapproved of those who forced the Capitol, 56% of Republicans say the protesters were defending freedom.
Always another investigation reports that 72% of Americans said rioters primarily threatened democracy, but a quarter of those polled said they primarily protected democracy.
We shouldn’t be surprised by these big differences of opinion. Republicans’ favorite news outlets reported the January 6 story mainly showing peaceful protesters waving flags and chanting USA. Those Democrats hang out with the most have repeatedly shown footage of protesters forcing their way into the Capitol building, angrily confronting police, threatening lawmakers and chanting to hang Mike Pence in an expression of their fury as the Vice President of the time refused to stop the certification of Bidens by Congress. electoral victory.
Given this polarization, neither future media coverage nor the House Special Committee to Investigate the January 6 Attack on the United States Capitol will change their mind a lot ahead of the midterm elections in November.
What does this mean for the political future of the Americas?
There are also unsurprisingly divisions of opinion about Trump. Some 94 percent of Democrats say he’s tried to undermine democracy over the past year, when 85 of Republicans disagree.
And his future ambitions? Trump’s popularity with GOP voters remains undeniably strong. Some 78 percent of Republicans want him to run for president in 2024, up from 66% last May.
In addition, Trump made an effort to cement its hold on the Republican Party ahead of the 2024 midterm and presidential elections. Since stepping down, he has aggressively used his undeniable popularity with GOP voters to endorse more candidates than in the past, to support many more pro-Trump insurgents in races against the Republican incumbents whose loyalty Trump questions, and to inject his name into local races that determine how future elections will be administered. It could help Trump reverse future voting results much more easily.
This last point speaks of Top Risk # 3 in the annual report Eurasia Group Global Geopolitical Risks Report, our parent company. If Republicans regain control of Congress in 2022, it becomes easier for them to boost Trump by rejecting election certifications in 2024.
What about struggling Democrats?
As 65% of Americans consider President Bidens’ 2020 electoral victory legitimate, his leadership doesn’t inspire much confidence these days. A composite of current polls places President Bidens’ approval rating of just 43 percent. That number is lower than all presidents of the past 75 years, except Trump, at this point in his presidency.
Unless Biden reverses the situation, his unpopularity will give Republicans a significant mid-term advantage, which historically favors the party outside the White House.
In fact, the Democrats’ best chance for a stronger-than-expected performance in November lies in keeping their promises on Capitol Hill. This week also marks the first anniversary of Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock’s surprise victories in Georgia, which gave Democrats majority control of the Senate. Everything Democrats moved to Congress in 2021, including billions of dollars in pandemic relief and infrastructure investment, was made possible by this result.
If Democrats can use the next 10 months to come up with more legislation in particular, the controversial Build Back Better to rewrite America’s social contract – their ability to prove they can get things done could help them match Republican enthusiasm and electoral participation.
It is not The direction US politics appear to be going, Republicans are likely to take over both houses of Congress, but that’s one of the stories to follow throughout this year.
