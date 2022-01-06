PM Modi: Due to a security breach, PM Narendra Modi was stuck on the Punjab overflight for 20 minutes | India News

FEROZPUR / CHANDIGARH: In a major security breach, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was stranded on an airlift for about 20 minutes on his way to Hussainiwala in Punjab due to a group of protesting farmers blocking the highway, this which led the Union Home Office to issue a statement denouncing the incident as a breach of security protocol and asking the Congressional government for a detailed explanation.According to the MHA statement, the Prime Minister, who has a strong perception of the threat, was detained during a flyby even as the BJP and Congress argued over the unusual incident, the latter claiming there was had a sudden change in the Modis route and that an apology was offered. to dodge a gathering with low attendance.

Sources at the Center alleged that what happened during the flyby was a surprising scene of connivance between the Punjab police and the so-called protesters, as only the state police were aware of the precise route to borrow by the Prime Minister. Never has such police behavior been observed. This is the biggest security breach of an Indian prime minister in recent years, “said a senior central official who pointed to the risky situation the prime minister was placed in for 20 minutes.

The Modis convoy got stuck on a bridge on the Moga-Ferozepur highway, nearly 20 km before Ferozepur. The MHA requested a detailed report from the Channi government and asked it to “lay down responsibility for this failure and take strict action.”

Bad weather in the state meant that Modi, who landed at Bhisiana Air Base in Bathinda on Wednesday at 10:25 a.m., had to abandon his plan to travel by helicopter and instead take the road to the National Memorial of the martyrs in the village of Ferozepurs Hussainiwala on the border with Pakistan.

“He (the PM) started traveling by road after confirmation of the necessary security arrangements by the Punjab Police DGP,” MHA said. “About 30 km from the memorial, the convoy of prime ministers reached a bridge which was blocked by some demonstrators,” he added.

In Chandigarh, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi rejected the BJP’s accusation of a security breach during the prime minister’s visit to the Punjab, adding that he regretted the incident. There was a sudden change in the agenda of the premiers, he said. “There was no such thing as an attack or a threat to the Prime Minister’s security. The Prime Minister was not to take the road. The unrest occurs before the elections. in one way or another. We did it last night. The agitation of farmers lasted for a year at the Delhi border. Today, if someone staged a peaceful protest on the Prime Minister’s path, it should not be related to the safety of the Prime Minister. It is wrong to claim security breaches while visiting Punjab. ”

The MHA, in its statement, was adamant that the government of Punjab should make the necessary arrangements for logistics, security as well as have a contingency plan ready. “The Prime Minister’s travel schedule and plans have been communicated to the government of the Punjab well in advance. Also in view of the contingency plan, the government of the Punjab must deploy additional security measures to secure any movement by road. , which clearly have not been deployed, ”he added. .

The CM, on the other hand, made it clear that there was no disrespect towards the Prime Minister. “We regret that the Prime Minister had to return due to an obstacle in his way. After all, he is the Prime Minister and governments are working together. We hold him in high regard. It is a democratic and federal system. It is our responsibility to respect the PM, ”Channi said and blamed the change of plan for the problem.

“There should be no unnecessary policies about this. We have all respect for our Prime Minister. The Punjab government and police are capable enough. This happened because the plan was suddenly changed to go through the road and not by a helicopter. It takes some time to remove it. peaceful agitators who had suddenly sat on the road. The Prime Minister or his team decided to cancel the visit when he could have arrived by helicopter or take an alternate route. We regret and are sorry. BJP leaders should avoid playing politics, “he said.

BJP State Committee member Amit Taneja gave a first-hand account of the incident to YOU: “Farmers had gathered downstream of the road bridge on the Moga-Ferozepur highway on the Ferozepur side, nearly 20 km before Ferozepur. BJP workers arrived there and tried to clear the road for the BJP buses coming for the rally. one iota of knowledge that the Prime Minister will also go through this route. ”

“Almost 70-80 demonstrators were blocking the road, we persuaded them but when they did not listen to us. We asked the police to intervene, but the police did nothing to clear the highway either. In the fray, there were a few clashes between protesters and BJP workers in which 3-4 BJP workers were injured. They were sent to hospital and we tried to clear the highway again, ”Taneja added.

Protesters from the BKU Krantikari Kisan union denied allegations that they injured BJP workers, smashed windows on BJP buses, or headed for the prime minister’s convoy. “Our workers had blocked the road in the village of Piareana almost 20 km before Ferozepur. We wanted to register our protest and did not know that Modi was stuck at the flyover some distance from where our activists were holding a protest. “, said the organization. president Surjit Singh Phool.

Despite the cold and rain, the rally in Ferozepur went ahead and some BJP leaders, including MP Hans Raj Hans and Punjab BJP President Ashwani Sharma, and former Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh, stood by. are addressed to the public.

Sharma attacked the Channi government for failing to provide security and clear the way for the MP convoy and also accused him of putting hundreds of buses heading for the rally and harassing people to that they cannot reach the place.